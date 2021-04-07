$1.1M repair project on Marco Island's Jolley Bridge to last until late fall

Repairs to the Judge S.S. Jolley Bridge to Marco Island will begin late this month and are expected to be completed late fall, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Fernando R. Carreño, senior bridge inspector with FDOT, wrote Tuesday in an email the $1.1 million repair project will address bridge piles, fender system, cleaning and painting of structural steel, expansion joint installation and seawall cap replacement.

"There will be multiple instances of single lane closures scheduled intermittently along the duration of this project to address painting of structural steel, pile jacket installation and deck repairs," Carreño wrote.

Carreño wrote FDOT expects the inconvenience for drivers to be minimal because the lane closures are scheduled between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The contractor is Seacoast Incorporated. A routine bridge inspection is scheduled for April 6 and April 7, with right-lane closures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

