3 To Know: Naples Pier update, Apple encryption, more

Marco Eagle

1. City Council gives approval to rebuild Naples Pier

Naples City Council has chosen to rebuild the iconic Naples Pier, rather than repair it.

Council gave the green light to proceed with the rebuild on Dec. 7, which would keep the fishing pier in its current footprint, with improvements to its structural design.

Hurricane Ian dealt the pier a heavy blow, with more than 30 pilings and about 140 feet of it wiped out by the powerful storm.

Within a few weeks of the storm, the city had about 100 feet of the landmark attraction repaired and reopened, along with the beach stairs and public restrooms.

"That took a lot of work," said Chad Merritt, the city's director of parks, recreation and facilities.

Now the goal is to get the rest of the pier reopened as soon as possible, but the long-term vision is to make it more modern, functional and resilient to future storms through future improvements. – Laura Layden/Staff

2. Collier Blvd. & Manatee: Naples man dies after pickup failed to stop at light, troopers say

A 32-year-old Naples man died Wednesday night when the pickup he was traveling in crashed with another pickup along Collier Boulevard.

The crash happened shortly before midnight on Collier Boulevard near Manatee Road, according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The first pickup was traveling north on Collier when the other driver was stopped on Collier Boulevard, for a red light, at the intersection Manatee Road.

The first pickup failed to stop, and his front collided with the rear of stopped pickup.

A male passenger died on scene. Both drivers, as well as a second passenger in the first pickup, suffered minor injuries.

He's at least the 38th death on Collier County roads this year, according to Florida Highway Patrol records.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Apple adding end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups, photos

Apple plans toroll out several new security features for customers by the end of the year, including end-to-end encryption for iCloud data.

The tech giant said it will expand the security options for iCloud, which allows iPad, iPhone and Mac users to back up data on the cloud. Users can now choose "Advanced Data Protection" to encrypt information such as device backups, photos and notes.

"At Apple, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide our users with the best data security in the world," Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said in a statement. "We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and in the cloud.”

End-to-end encryption is a security feature that prevents anyone from reading protected data. In the case of an iMessage, for example, only the sender and the recipient can read the message. Not even Apple can view the contents of encrypted data. For iCloud, any data that goes back and forth between the cloud and a user's devices is inaccessible to outside parties. – Brett Molina/USA Today