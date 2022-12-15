FEMA registration at Mackle Park

Staff

FEMA is deploying a Mobile Disaster Recovery Center to the city of Marco Island to assist residents who would like to apply for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian.

FEMA will be at Mackle Park from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Dec. 14-16 and Dec. 18.

You will need the following information: Address of the dwelling where the damage occurred (pre-disaster address), current mailing address, current telephone number, insurance information, total household annual income, routing and account number for checking or savings account (this allows FEMA to directly transfer disaster assistance funds into a bank account) and a description of disaster-caused damage and losses.

