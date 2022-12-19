3 To Know: It's a go for new rural village, tests recalled, more

Marco Eagle

1. Collier commissioners give thumbs up to new rural village Brightshore

Collier County commissioners have approved another rural village with thousands of homes.

With two new faces on its board, the commission voted unanimously Dec. 13 in favor of the project, known as Brightshore.

County staff and the county's Planning Commission both recommended approval.

The vote by county commissioners came swiftly after the developer agreed to offer another $50,000 to help address neighborhood concerns about traffic and access on Immokalee Road.

The village is planned north of Immokalee Road on roughly 681 acres, near Red Hawk Lane, a few miles east of the Audubon Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary.

Newcomer Chris Hall moved to support the project. A second came from long-time Commissioner Burt Saunders.

First, Saunders tried to convince the developer to double down on a last-minute concession, which would have brought its added investment into studying and addressing traffic on Immokalee Road to $100,000, but he found no flexibility after making the request.

Naples land use attorney Rich Yovanovich, who represents the developer, said the bonus offer came in at the top end.

Brightshore could have as many as 2,000 homes, with up to 120,000 square feet of commercial uses in its village center to serve their needs. – Laura Layden/Staff

3 To Do: ‘Magic of Lights’ and more

SWFLA To Do List: ‘Hadestown,’ farmers markets, more

2. Over 10,000 COVID tests recalled because they may produce false negative results

Just over 11,000 at-home COVID tests were recalled this week because they may produce false negative results, according to an announcement on the the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

The company that made the test kits, Detect, Inc., has recalled three lots of the Detect COVID-19 Test. A total of 11,102 tests shipped to customers from July 26 to August 26 have been recalled.

There are over 20 versions of at-home COVID test kits approved by the FDA. Impacted lots from Detect include HB264, HY263 and HY264.

"There is an increased chance that the tests ... may give false negative results," the company said. "To date, Detect has not received any reports of false negative results related to the affected lots and is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution. The reliability of positive test results is not affected."

Anyone who has tests from this lot should throw them away, the company said. Users who try to use recalled tests will receive a notification via the company's app.

The company has also agreed to issue refunds for recalled tests.

The test was granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 28, 2021, Detect said. – Saleen Martin/USA Today

3. Margaritaville fans want to know: Will new resort open on Hurricane Ian's 1st anniversary?

Margaritaville fan Nick Thometz, hopeful that the new Fort Myers Beach resort will “try to make it for opening day” on Hurricane Ian’s first anniversary, had a simple question: “When’s the completion date?”

Before Ian’s catastrophic Sept. 28 strike on Southwest Florida, the 254-unit complex had been sailing toward an end of summer 2023 debut.

Its path altered by the record-breaking storm, developers TPI Hospitality had suggested on its Facebook page a launch “around the one-year anniversary date of Hurricane Ian."

“We broke ground on the 17th anniversary of (Hurricane) Charley so it would be wonderful to open on the first anniversary of Ian,” Co-CEO Tom Torgerson told me. “We are still pinning down our new schedule due to some material replacements being difficult to obtain in short order. We have overcome a number of critical path schedule items related to material replacement, but still have some challenges looming out there.”

The incomplete structure withstood the historic surge and winds of one of the most powerful tropical cyclones in history, which resulted in at least one less obstacle for Torgerson and the contractors, and leaving the door ever so slightly ajar for an anniversary inception.

The $200 million Jimmy Buffett-themed venture comes with more than just rooms and suites, such as the concepts of the License to Chill Terrace, the Lah De Dah Bar & Grill and the Coconut Telegraph Coffee Shop, among the venues. That’s a lot to get done by Sept. 28. 2023. – Phil Fernandez/Staff

‘Watts for Dinner’: Old favorites and new discoveries from KJ

Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?