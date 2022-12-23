Now You Now: Marco Island seeks applicants for advisory committees

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island City Council is looking for qualified residents to fill a limited number of upcoming vacancies on the advisory committees and boards, including the Beautification Advisory Committee, Beach and Coastal Resources Advisory Committee, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Pension Board of Trustees, Police Officers and Firefighters and the Waterways Advisory Committee

To qualify to serve on an advisory committee or board, you must be a resident and registered voter of the city.

Appointed individuals will be expected to attend year-round meetings, contribute to group discussions, conduct research, and prepare reports as necessary.

In Florida, members of municipal committees and boards must adhere to laws that include the Sunshine Law, Public Records Law, and Code of Ethics.

More is more – House decorating contest celebrates ‘over the top’ lightshows

‘Watts for Dinner’: Old favorites and new discoveries from KJ

Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8

To be considered for appointment, you should complete the online application, which is located under the “How Do I” tab on the City’s website, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Anyone wishing to submit a paper application may do so at the City Clerk’s office, 50 Bald Eagle Drive. Individuals in need of a reasonable accommodation to complete the application should contact the city clerk.

Selected applicants will be appointed to four-year terms. The deadline to apply for this round of appointments is 9 a.m., Tue., Jan. 3.

For more information, contact City Clerk Mike Sheffield at 239-389-5010 or email msheffield@cityofmarcoisland.com.

Y celebrates Bardon

One day, a friend of Lil Bardon, originally from the Bronx in New York City, took Bardon’s hand and schlepped her into the YMCA’s HR department where she was hired on the spot. Twenty years later, Bardon has no regret. Neither has the Y’s administration.

Cindy Love-Abounader, president and CEO of the YMCA of Collier County, praised Bardon for being “committed to quality service for all those that enter the Y’s doors. It has been said, Love-Abounader continued, that “to give real service you must add something which cannot be bought or measured with money, and that is sincerity and integrity. Thank you, Lil, for wanting to make folks know and understand that they are valued.”

Bardon started her career with the hope of “changing the world into a better one … and if not the global world, at least my little corner of the world.” Bardon summarizes her immediate duties in a phrase, “gain and retain.” Specifically, Bardon works at the welcoming desk providing customer service in the form of answering questions, signing up new members, and distributing information about the pool, gym, social activities, pickleball and tennis courts, preschool program, after school program, clinical services and the fitness center. Her fiduciary responsibilities include working on special projects and assignments which she finds interesting and fun.

“One other vital aspect of the Y, Bardon says, “is our community outreach programs for disadvantaged families and their kids.”

"We don't turn people away; we believe the Y is a place where kids should be.”

Bardon acknowledges her family for instilling in her values very similar to the Y’s values: caring for people, honesty, and acceptance of a diverse population.

Love-Abounader concluded: “Loyal and dedicated employees, like Lil, are the foundation to the Y’s successes. Our YMCA is fortunate to have Lil on the team and I am grateful for her years of service to our organization and our members.”

Inflation's finally slowing, but not fast enough to boost your budget this holiday

CVS, Walgreens limit sales of some children's pain relief medication. Here's what parents should know.

From ALS treatment to a historic transplant: The biggest medical breakthroughs of 2022