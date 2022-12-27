Now You Know: Yacht Club supports Toys for Tots

Will Watts

Correspondent

Christmas festivities at the Marco Island Yacht Club once again included big support for the local Toys for Tots.

From mid-November through mid-December, members brought new toys to drop boxes in the club’s foyer, and a recent Dock Stroll served as a fund-raiser to buy even more toys.

Altogether the club donated more than $7,300 of toys for the worthy program.

Lely alum spreads holiday joy

Logan Flowers, 26, gifted Lely High varsity basketball team players and coaches with 18 pairs of orange Nikes (matching the school’s colors), according to a press release.

The Marco native and former player surprised the team during the last practice before holiday break.

Coach Fritz Jacques, who coached Flowers, gave a speech about his former player as the team. Flowers, a realtor and construction project manager, wanted to give back to a part of the community that was pivotal in his life.

The team finished the fall semester with a three-game winning streak and 3rd overall ranking in 5A District 12.

“These guys have been putting in a lot of hours in the gym to carry the Lely Basketball torch,” said Flowers. “This is what Christmas and the holidays are all about: giving back to the community and those coaches who sacrificed thousands of hours to make you a better person.”

‘10,000 Songs’ show”

J.Robert Houghtaling writes, “visitors and locals alike have become a standing-room-only audience at Margood Harbour Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month.”

J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands Show” is celebrating 6 years of new Florida songs and stories at 6:30 p.m., Jan. 2.

“Caleb Neff, January’s feature artist, spent 12 years as a church pastor before turning his full attention to making music,” Houghtaling writes.

A Florida native, Neff cites Tom Petty, the Black Crowes and the sounds of southern rock as some of his primary sonic influences.

Houghtaling says surprise artists are welcome to spice up the night. “T.R. Kerth's mirthful tales will have you in stitches, while Chef Bob's newest love songs will melt your heart.”

Other artists appearing Jan. 2 includes Marie Nofsinger – Outlaw Florida Songster; Captn Jac – Trop Rock Master; Chef Bob, and Jack Shealy.

Margood Harbor Park Outdoor Theater is located at 321 Pear Tree Ave, Goodland.

No charge for admission but “generous donations humbly accepted.”

