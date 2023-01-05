3 To Know: Two fatal accidents and a shooting

Marco Eagle

1. Airport Road: Woman, 35, dies after hit-and-run; driver arrested

A 35-year-old Naples woman died Saturday night moments after a car struck her.

The crash happened along Airport Road, in Naples, shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver, Claudio Andres Nunez Hormazabal of Naples, faces multiple charges.

Nunez Hormazabal, 33, was traveling south on U.S. 41, approaching Airport Road as the pedestrian rode her bicycle across the southbound travel lanes of U.S. 41, south of Airport Road.

The front of his car hit the bicyclist.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Nunez Hormazabal fled the scene after the crash.

Troopers later located and impounded the car and arrested Nunez Hormazabal.

He was booked into the Collier County Jail charged with DUI manslaughter; leaving the scene of a fatal crash; and driving without a driver's license. No bond information or court records were available for Nunez Hormazabal on Sunday morning.

Troopers continue to investigate this crash. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Lely: Two women dead after driver loses control, collides with tree

Two Naples women, ages 20 and 22, died just before midnight Monday when the driver lost control and collided with a tree.

The crash happened at 11:59 p.m. in Lely.

The car was traveling west on U.S. 41, approaching Tobago Boulevard, when it traveled off the road, entered the raised grass median and collided with a tree.

The passenger died on scene.

The driver was taken to North Collier Hospital where she later died.

Troopers continue to investigate this crash. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. I-75/Collier Blvd.: Waffle House shooting prompts CCSO response

The sound of gunshots Sunday morning brought deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office to a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant.

A call shortly before 5:15 a.m. alerted authorities to the incident at the Waffle House in the 3800 block of Tollhouse Drive in Naples, said Jordan Rice, a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

Rice said it was a contained, isolated incident and posed no threat to the public at large.

Officials confirm one gunshot victim as well as three others sustained minor injuries. At press time, no arrest has been made, but officials say there’s no danger to the public at large. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

