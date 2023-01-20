3 To Know: Eagle chicks, car recalls, more

Marco Eagle

1. Now there are two: North Fort Myers eagle chicks eat, grow

After Hurricane Ian destroyed Harriet and M15’s nest, the American bald eagles rebuilt and are now raising two eaglets in the North Fort Myers pasture matriarch Harriet has called home for 11 seasons.

The first chick hatched Jan. 2; its sibling followed Jan. 7, as reported by Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, which gives more than 150 million viewers an up-close, four-camera view of the family 'round the clock.

Their nest tree is in a Bayshore Road pasture in front of Dick Pritchett Real Estate, and though some pull off to watch them with binoculars, the cameras offer unparalleled looks inside the nest.

Both parents are active participants in their fluffball babies' lives. Most years, they begin nesting in late November. Harriet generally lays two eggs, and both parents take share incubation duties for about 35 days, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. – Amy Bennett Williams/Staff

2. Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls

More than 16,000 vehicles from big name car manufacturers are among the latest batch of cars to come under recall, including Chevrolet, which is offering to repurchase its recalled cars from owners.

The recalls were reported by the carmakers or by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in recent weeks.

BMW is recalling 14,086 of its hybrid electric vehicles over a software glitch that can result in the interruption of electrical power while the vehicle is running, according to a NHTSA report.

The affected cars are 2022-23 iX, i4 and i7 models:

2022-23 iX xDrive 40, xDrive 50 and M60: Approximately 5,389 vehicles affected

2022-23 BMW i4 eDrive35,eDrive40, M50: Approximately 8,659 vehicles affected

2023-23 BMW i7 xDrive60: Approximately 38 vehicles affected

General Motors put 2,108 2022-2023 Chevrolet Malibu cars under recall because the front impact bar may be defective, and fail to trigger the crash sensors that deploy safety features during a collision, according to an NHTSA report.

Canadian RV manufacturer Triple E is recalling 341 vehicles because of a defect that can cause a short circuit and ignite a fire, according to a NHTSA report.

The vehicles under recall are the 2021-2022 Unity U24IB and the 2021-2023 Unity U24TB. – Orlando Mayorquin/USA Today

3. Childhood vaccination rates drop as measles and polio outbreaks emerge

Immunization rates for measles, polio and other diseases once again dropped among kindergartners last school year, a trend public health officials warn puts kids at risk for vaccine-preventable diseases.

About 93 percent of kindergartners during the 2021-22 school year completed vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella; diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis; polio; and chickenpox.

The coverage dropped nearly one percent from 2020-21 and about two percent from the year before the COVID-19 pandemic started, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Thursday.

The study did not track the number of children who received COVID-19 vaccines or boosters.

Public health officials said the report showed school-age vaccination rates worsened during the pandemic as families missed doctors’ visits and school routines were disrupted.

The CDC report said about 93.5 percent of children were fully protected against measles. That left about 250,000 kindergartners unprotected against a disease that can lead to outbreaks among clusters of unprotected kids.

Public health officials want to see about 95 percent of the population vaccinated against measles to achieve “herd immunity” against outbreaks. – Ken Alltucker/USA Today