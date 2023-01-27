3 To Know: Couple donates $75 million; Forever Stamp price increase, more

Marco Eagle

1. USPS Forever Stamp prices increase 3 cents, expect changes twice a year

Due to inflation, stamp prices at the U.S. Postal Service are on the rise again.

Effective this Sunday, first-class Forever stamp prices will go from 60 cents to 63 cents. Officials say customers can expect price adjustments twice a year moving forward.

The Postal Regulatory Commission approved the price increase in November 2022, raising "First-Class Mail prices approximately 4.2 percent to offset the rise in inflation," according to the United States Postal Service.

Aside from the Forever stamp increasing three cents, international letters and postcards will go from $1.40 to $1.45, one-ounce, metered mail will increase from 57 cents to 60 cents, and the price for domestic postcards will increase from 45 cents to 48 cents.

On the upside, the price of Priority Mail retail products is decreasing – which include flat rate boxes and envelopes, according to USPS. No price increases will be made for Parcel Select Ground or USPS Connect Local shipping services, single-piece letters or flat additional-ounce prices.

v "The Postal Service expects that, in each subsequent year, it will implement price changes for all Market Dominant classes in January and July of such year," according to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Operating expenses continue to rise and USPS is working on decreasing its debt. As of 2021, USPS is expected to be $160 billion in debt for the next 10 years. The price adjustments provide "much-needed revenue to achieve the financial stability sought by its Delivering for America 10-year plan,” according to USPS. – Nour Rahal/Staff

2. Ross recalls scented candles because they may combust, one injury reported

Ross Dress For Less, the discount store company, is asking customers to stop using a candle it sells because it may combust.

The recall, posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission Thursday, said Ross had received five reports of its Taylor & Finch brand six-wick scented candles combusting and breaking their glass containers.

One minor injury was reported.

The recalled candles come in the following scents:

“Spiced Apple & Rosewood” (SKU Number 400244981194)

“Cedarwood & Clove”(SKU Number 400244981200)

One candle, spiced apple, comes in red, and the other is white.

The candles sold for $17 at Ross stores nationwide from August through October of last year.

Customers can return the candles to a Ross store for a full refund. – Orlando Mayorquin/Staff

3. Naples couple donates $75 million to a Minnesota university

Naples couple Lee and Penny Anderson have financially supported the Naples Winter Wine Festival since 2002, a year after its inception. Now they’ve made history for the biggest donation to a university in Minnesota – one that neither attended.

Their $75 million donation to the private Catholic University of St. Thomas will help build a new hockey and basketball arena.

The Andersons are from Minnesota but retired to Naples. While they didn’t attend St. Thomas, both grew up in the university's community near the Twin Cities. Lee says the school has "a wonderful purpose and mission.”

Lee and Penny have donated $140 million to the school since 1993. After the new arena is finished in the fall of 2025, there will be four buildings named after the Andersons on campus. – Kendall Little/Staff

