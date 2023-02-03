Now You Know: Theatre visits ‘Plaza Suite,’ duo comes to Marco Presbyterian

Will Watts

Correspondent

A captivating couple are bringing their talents to Marco Island. Marco Presbyterian Church will feature Zach and Maggie White and their band for “Story Songs and Bluegrass Hymns,” as a part of the Second Sunday Concert Series.

The husband-and-wife musician/songwriter duo are based in Nashville. Their lively original compositions pair Zach's powerhouse guitar/vocals with Maggie’s effortless violin/mandolin/vocals, crafting a clean, lighthearted simplicity of various genres including Americana, bluegrass, and folk pop, mixed with diverse global flavors and lyrics packed with clever, imaginative stories and characters.

Drawing inspiration from a diverse background of genres and artists, and honing their talent through years of experience as background musicians in Nashville, Zach and Maggie’s newest album strikingly showcases this eclectic musical knowledge and delightfully playful storytelling, providing listeners with a distinctively witty and refreshing musical experience.

Joining the Whites for several songs during the concert, Matt Papa, artist in residence at Marco Presbyterian Church, will be adding his own flair to the evening. As a veteran songwriter and Christian musician, Papa has carved an even more unique space for himself as one of the world’s top modern-day hymn writers. With songs like, “His Mercy Is More”, “Christ Our Hope In Life And Death” and “Come Behold The Wondrous Mystery,” Papa tours regularly across the U.S. as a songwriter with Getty Music and frequently guests on their tours. A two-time Dove Award nominated artist, Papa is on a mission to write songs that are singable, beautiful, and timeless.

“Story Songs and Bluegrass Hymns” will be performed at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island, at 6 p.m., Feb. 12, in the Worship Center.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the church office between 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at marcochurch.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to the show. Tickets are $30. Children 18 and under are free.

Marco Presbyterian Church has been a vital part of the Marco Island community or the last 40-plus years.

For additional information visit marcochurch.com, call 239-394-8186, or send an email to: office@marcochurch.com.

‘Plaza Suite’ at ACT

The recently rebranded Arts Center Theatre (ACT) sets its backdrop in upscale Manhattan with “Plaza Suite” in the second of the inaugural season Neil Simon productions.

“Plaza Suite” premiered in 1963 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven and the Colonial Theatre in Boston before opening on Broadway on Feb. 14, 1968.

This play is composed of three acts, each involving different characters but all set in Suite 719 of the famous Plaza Hotel.

The first act, “Visitor From Mamaroneck,” introduces the audience to not-so-blissfully wedded couple Sam and Karen Nash, (played by Jay Terzis and Karen Ezrine) who are revisiting their honeymoon suite in an attempt by Karen to bring the love back into their marriage.

“This act is more serious than the normal Simon, giving a chance for comedic actors to also test their dramatic muscles,” said director Paula Keenan. “Don‘t worry there are still plenty of laughs. Acts 2 and 3 are back to the standard Simon fare.”

The second act, “Visitor from Hollywood,” involves a meeting between movie producer Jesse Kiplinger (Carl Back) and his old flame, suburban homemaker Muriel Tate (Diana Back).

The third act, “Visitor from Forest Hills,” revolves around married couple Roy and Norma Hubley (played by Mitch Frank and Betsy Greenblatt) on their daughter Mimsey's (Jackie Weiner) wedding day.

Last season Keenan directed “The Hallelujah Girls” and in previous years, she directed “A Doublewide Texas Christmas” by the same authors as this production, “On the Farce Day of Christmas,” “Flamingo Court” and Neil Simon’s “Come Blow Your Horn.”

Keenan also directs at The Studio Players where a few of the productions were: “The Waverly Gallery,” “Agnes of God,” “The Cocktail Hour” and “Over the River and Through the Woods.” This past year she directed Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” and “Other Desert Cities” for The Studio Players.

The Arts Center Theatre will be presenting this production beginning Feb. 8 and running through Feb. 26. Shows will be running at the venue located in Marco Town Center (next to Marco Brewery) 1089 N. Collier Blvd Ste. 432 on Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees with curtain at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by calling 239-394-4221 or online at marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theater/.

Kiwanis welcomes new members

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently announced two new members, Arne and Jill Sandberg.

When this duo moved to Marco Island four years ago, they hit the ground running and haven’t stopped since!

Jill hails from Depere, Wisconsin, a suburb of Green Bay. She is happily retired and enjoys every moment of life on Marco Island. She is a member of the Newcomers Club, serving on the board as special events coordinator. She also serves on the boards of the Fire Foundation and Noontime Rotary (serving as social chair), and the Board of Christmas Island Style.

You may have seen Jill and Arne in their role as Santa’s elves at various Christmas Island Style activities.

Arne, originally from Milwaukee, works full time as the vice president of new business development for PPC Prototype Packaging, LLC, based in Hartland, Wisconsin. He is the social chair on the board of Sunrise Rotary, one of the vice president of the Marco Island Men’s Club, one of the directors of the Marco Island Police Foundation, a member of the Marco Island Chamber of Commerce, and serves on the Board of Christmas Island Style. He is a member of the National Confectioners Association Supplier Board and the National Confectioners Sales Association.

The Sandberg’s are both members of the Green Bay Yacht Club.

When asked why they decided to join the Kiwanis Club, they laughingly said that Kiwanis co-president Mike Murphy coerced them. However, when the truth came out, Arne admitted that he had been a member of Kiwanis back in Milwaukee. Now, Arne and Jill want to do all they can for the children of our local communities.

Would you like to join too? Join an upcoming meeting. For more information, contact club secretary Cindy Crane at lucindaed@aol.com, visit https://marcokiwanis.org.