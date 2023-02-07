Now You Know: Kiwanis' Car Show slated; Garden Club plants gumbo limbo

Will Watts

Correspondent

It’s almost time for the big show! The Marco Island Car Show hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island will take place Feb. 19, at the YMCA on Sand Hill Street.

This will be the 19th year for this show that helps Kiwanis support many different children’s programs including Toys for Kids, a Christmas toy presentation at Manatee Elementary School; Reading is Fundamental (RIF), a program that supports literacy and book ownership for elementary students; and Key Club, at Marco Island Academy, a program of over one hundred students that promotes volunteerism, leadership, and development; as well as awarding scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

Organizers expect over 150 show cars of various makes and models. Stroll the grounds, partaking an impressive collection from the vintage automotive era, and let DJ “Sugarcube’s” tunes of the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s transport you to a fantasy of being in the seat of a Speedster, Corvette, or Maserati.

There will be burgers and hot dogs prepared by the Knights of Columbus.

Car entry fee is $25 (with lunch provided), while spectator admission is $10.

The show is from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.; gates on Sand Hill Street open at 7 a.m. for show car entry. Signs will direct you to the gate. Spectator parking is available on both Sand Hill and Gulfstream Streets. Signs will direct you to the parking areas.

ACS celebrates 40 years on Marco

The American Cancer Society cordially invites you to join them on the red-carpet Saturday, Feb. 25, at the JW Marriott as they celebrate 40 years on Marco Island! The 2023 Imagination Ball will be chaired by Debra Shanahan for the 11 consecutive year.

The focus of this year’s Imagination Ball will be research. But it will also be a night of celebration. The black-tie optional gala will be emceed by Lindsey Sablan of WINK News and will feature fine food, live music, dancing, both live and silent auctions, and a video of survivors sharing their inspirational stories of how the American Cancer Society has impacted their lives.

To learn more about the American Cancer Society, including news of its research, and patient support programs, visit cancer.org. To learn more about the Imagination Ball and other local events, contact Sue.Olszak@cancer.org or 239-610-3032. Get your tickets now at https://IB2023.GiveSmart.com.

Calusa Garden Club plants gumbo limbo tree in Leigh Plummer Park

On Jan. 20, Calusa Garden Club held a tree planting ceremony in Leigh Plummer Park where the club planted a gumbo limbo tree.

The club has celebrated Florida Arbor Day for the past six years by planting a native Florida tree in Leigh Plummer Park. This park was chosen by the club because the park was originally founded by Collier County in 1984 with the assistance of Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island as a bird sanctuary and site for nature education featuring native Florida plants.

Sara Wolf, club member, writes: Over the years, first Collier County, and now the city of Marco Island, planted many native trees and shrubs in the park. The park is a living memorial to Leigh Plummer, a Marco Island resident who was instrumental in the work of Marco Island Civic Association. His wife was a member of Calusa Garden Club and she and Leigh Plummer enjoyed tending to the plantings in the park.

The Florida Arbor Day event was chaired by club member Nanette Baumgardner. The tree planting ceremony was attended by Marco Island Assistant City Manager Casey Lucius and Jill Cartaya, Dawn Snyder, Martha Montgomery and Heather Reed of the Department of Parks and Recreation, along with about 20 members of Calusa Garden Club in addition to Erik Jadaszewski and the tree planting crew from Everglades Native Designs.

City Manager Michael McNees and also attended the event and are pictured with other attendees near the newly planted tree.