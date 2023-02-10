3 To Know: More than 400 food items recalled, more

Naples Daily News

1. More than 400 food items recalled in nine states over potential listeria contamination

More than 400 products ranging from breakfast sandwiches to lasagna and cut fruit are being recalled over potential listeria contamination.

Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, of Baltimore, Maryland, is recalling products sold during part of last month because they could potentially be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. That's "an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the company said in an announcement last week. However, the bacteria can also affect younger adults and others.

The company said the recall was prompted after some environmental samples tested positive for the bacteria.

As of Friday, no illnesses have been reported, according to the company.

The products were sold under different brand names, Fresh Ideation Food Group said in its announcement. Those include Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Westin Label, Fresh Creative Cuisine Black Label, InReach and more. Find the full list here: fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fresh-ideation-food-group-llc-recalls-sandwiches-and-other-products-because-possible-health-risk – Marina Pitofsky/USA Today

2. AMC movie tickets could get cheaper or more expensive depending on where you sit

You may have to pay extra to get good seat at AMC Theatres.

The country's largest movie theater chain announced Monday plans to price tickets based on seat location within the auditorium, meaning moviegoers will pay different prices depending on their proximity to the screen.

Think concert ticket pricing – the closer you are to the stage the more you're going to pay. In this case, the closer you are to the screen, the cheaper your ticket. How much more exactly? AMC hasn't announced yet.

But the new pricing initiative, called Sightline at AMC, already kicked off in select locations and will roll out nationwide by the end of the year, AMC said.

Sightline at AMC offers three tiers of seats:

Standard Sightline: The "most common" seats, which are available for "the traditional cost of a ticket."

Value Sightline – Seats in the front row, which are "available at a lower price than Standard Sightline seats"

Preferred Sightline – Seats typically in "the middle of the auditorium," which are priced at "a slight premium to Standard Sightline seats."

Value sightline pricing is only available to members of the AMC Stubs loyalty club, including the free tier, while paid members can reserve preferred sightline seats at no additional cost.

AMC said theaters that offer variable pricing will provide a detailed seat map that will outline each option when patrons purchase tickets online, on the AMC app and at the box office. – Amanda Pérez Pintado/USA Today

3. A year of free Cracker Barrel? Pop the question this Valentine's Day at any restaurant

During the week of Valentine's Day, five hopeful couples who pop the question” at any Cracker Barrel location in the United States will be chosen to win free food for a year.

The proposal must take place between February 10-16 at the homestyle food restaurant and be uploaded in a publicly viewable video to Instagram for entry to receive free Cracker Barrel for a year (it's unclear if the deal is redeemable at any location).

To enter, the post must:

Tag Cracker Barrel’s Instagram

Include a caption on why the couple decided to propose at the restaurant

Include the hashtags #ISaidYesAtCrackerBarrel and #Contest.

Not ready to commit? Still redeem V-Day freebies

Cracker Barrel is offering couples dining at locations from February 10-14 a free dessert with select entrées, the site says. – Camille Fine/USA Today