Now You Know: ‘Return to Paradise’ campaign secures more than $100k for community

Will Watts

Correspondent

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort & Spa launched the ‘Return to Paradise’ campaign to entice visitors back to their idyllic tropical setting.

The program features various incentives and packages for travelers and locals alike to come and enjoy all the resort had to offer and showcase that tourism was thriving in the wake of the storms.

A portion of the proceeds from various experiences across spa, golf, culinary and event sales were donated to the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund. A grand total of $110,582.79 was collected and given to the fund creating an impressive positive impact for a variety of different local organizations.

“This community is so important to us and we will always seek ways in which we can prioritize and help sustain its resiliency,” said Sharon Lockwood, general manager of the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.

“This was the second iteration of the Return to Paradise campaign and once again we are so delighted that we were able to provide help directly to those that needed it most following the devastating storms of last year. We were happy to help play a role in bringing tourism back to our destination because when the industry thrives, so too do the lives of all in our community.”

The Return to Paradise package was available following the storms and through the end of 2022. Travelers who booked the package enjoyed luxurious accommodations and resort credits. Guests and locals could also enjoy a variety of giving opportunities across resort culinary, spa, and recreation experiences with a portion of proceeds going to the Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund which directly benefits Southwest Florida nonprofit relief efforts and programs quickly and efficiently at no administrative cost.

The property also connected with local organizations to provide options for guests seeking in-person voluntourism opportunities such as food distribution and stocking, food pantry organization, and donation collections with partners local like St. Matthew's House, Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida and the Southwest Florida Humane Societies.

Road closure continues

The city’s Water and Sewer Department is rehabilitating a water supply well, which started Wednesday.

A crane and large holding tank is positioned on South Sunset Street requiring a road closure from through Saturday.

Equipment noise and trucks entering and leaving the project site should be expected. Temporary protective traffic barricades and signs are present.

Vehicle, pedestrian, and bicycle traffic on South Sunset Street will be restricted, except for local traffic. The entire well acidification and rehabilitation project will last until March 24, but road closures and traffic impacts will be minimal.

Drivers should proceed with caution in the identified work areas, follow detour signs, and plan for delays. For questions about this project, call City of Marco Island Water Sewer Department at 239-389-3963.