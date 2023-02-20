Now You Know: Rotary helps quake recovery; AED for softball league

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise recently announced it is funding donation of a Shelter Box to help those in need after the earthquake. More than 36,000 people have been killed and thousands of homes destroyed by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Türkiye (formerly Turkey) and Syria Feb. 6.

Sunrise Rotary is arranging the Shelter Box by donating $1,000 through Rotary International’s partnership with the Shelter Box organization. A Shelter Box is a large, rugged green container that includes a family sized tent designed to withstand the elements, insulated sleeping mats and blankets, solar lights, water storage and purification equipment and cooking utensils. They are designed to provide immediate shelter for those rendered homeless by a catastrophe. The Shelter Box organization will arrange delivery to the area of need specified by Sunrise Rotary.

Bill Morris, president of Sunrise Rotary explained, “Rotary International and Shelter Box partner to provide a place of refuge for people during a time when they face uncertainty about almost every aspect of their lives. A Shelter Box contains everything needed to provide shelter for as many as 10 people.” Delivery of the boxes is often coordinated through Rotary clubs in the delivery area to make sure local needs are best met.

MORENow You Know: ‘Return to Paradise’ campaign secures more than $100k for community

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai reignites long-abandoned space on Marco

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Sunrise Rotary is not only donating a Shelter Box through Rotary International, but also asking for donations to fund additional boxes. Morris said “we hope Marco Islanders will donate so we can fund additional relief. We will put together all of the donations we receive and send as many boxes as we can fund.”

Donations should be made payable to Marco Island Rotary Club Sunrise with notation “For Shelter Boxes” and either delivered to Morris at 247 N. Collier Blvd, Suite 202, Marco Island, FL 34145 or mailed to Sunrise Rotary at P.O. Box 1427, Marco Island, FL 34146.

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise meets at 7 a.m., Tuesday mornings, at Stonewall’s American Bistro. To become a Rotarian or for further information about the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise and its activities, contact Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise website at www.marcoislandsunriserotary.org.

NCH donates to league

The Senior Softball league recently received a new AED device as a donation from the NCH System.

“The Marco Island Senior Softball League appreciates the efforts of Betsy and Bill Novakovich in making Naples Community Healthcare (NCH) aware of the league’s need for an additional AED Device due to the league having multiple games being played at Winterberry Field at the same time,” the org said in a release.

The league has over 200 members with an average age of 70 years not to mention the large numbers of attendees at the games in that same age category.

Safety has always been a focal point for the league and with this device along with CPR training provided by the Marco Island EMTs are better prepared to provide medical assistance in the event it becomes necessary.

Naples Automotive Experience raises over $1 million for St. Matthew’s House

MOREWalk for a Cure: Have fun, food and fight brain disease

ANDFlorida rents have cooled but tenant misery abounds

AKSOBookworm: ‘And Finally’ will speak to your mind in a way that’s rarely done.

The Naples Automotive Experience 2023, presented by the Naples Chapter of the Ferrari Club of America, raised more than $1,200,000 for St. Matthew’s House to support the non-profit organization in its work to help people experiencing homelessness, hunger, substance abuse, and poverty in Southwest Florida.

“Together with all who participated in assuring that the Naples Automotive Experience presents a consistently high-level of quality and our attendees, sponsors and volunteers, we have again exceeded the $1 million mark for St. Matthew’s House,” notes Naples Ferrari Club of America President Tom O’Riordan.

In its 19th year, the February 2-5 event included four days of automobile focused fun and festivities in celebration of the ultimate in exotic, luxury and vintage cars. The Naples Motorcar Auction, introduced last year, once again, delivered a significant addition to the already immensely popular event. The Motorcar Auction is presented in partnership with the Saratoga Automobile Museum, presenter of the nationally acclaimed Saratoga Motorcar Auction.