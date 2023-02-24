3 To Know: Sportsman’s Warehouse has 2 SWFL stores set; Tuesday Morning closes

Marco Eagle

1. Sportsman’s Warehouse has 2 SWFL stores set

A Utah-based major chain is adding Naples as a destination.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is adding a 29,413-square-feet location at 6329 Naples Blvd., between Kohl’s and Best Buy. It opens March 2.

There’s another venue in the works for Cape Coral.

“Our Lady Lake, Jacksonville and Seminole stores in Florida have proven to be popular, so we look forward to introducing our brand to Naples as part of our overall expansion strategy in the South,” said Chuck Richards, Sportsman’s east regional general manager.

“We opened stores in brand-new geographies (in 2022), which stretched our regional assortment quite a bit,” said CEO Jon Barker, participating in his recent earnings call. “Seminole was new for us. (We) just opened in Jacksonville, Florida a few weeks ago. And the assortment adjustments we made for Seminole, we were able to take some of those and more into Jacksonville.

“The apparel and footwear categories are the two areas that we’re most focused on in serving our consumers with features and benefits at a value they can’t find in some of the brands in the market today,” Barker said. “It does not mean we will displace the key brands that our customers come to Sportsman’s Warehouse looking for, but we will complement those brands (with) a broader assortment.”

Plus, fishing rods for sure, and that could unintentionally be a continuation of the location’s previous life as Florida MotorSports, which specialized in boating, mechanized flotation devices and other powersports toys. – Phil Fernandez/Staff

2. Tuesday Morning’s gone in Southwest Florida

Another chain is closing its doors in Southwest Florida.

Having declared a Valentine Day’s chapter 11 bankruptcy, appropriately last Tuesday morning, Tuesday Morning is closing 263 discount retail locations out of 480 total.

When out of businesses sales wrap up, they’ll be gone from Fort Myers and Naples.

Florida’s list of two dozen locations includes these in the region:

1000 Immokalee Road, Naples

13300 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers

15271 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers

4127 S Tamiami Trail, Venice

4768 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

5502 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

– Phil Fernandez/Staff

3. Mansion that sold for all-time high price in Naples returns to market for $88 million

A sprawling estate in Aqualane Shores that fetched a record price of $62 million is back on the market.

Now, it's listed for $88 million.

When it sold last year, the beachfront residence – at 25 16th Ave. S. – shattered the record price in Naples – and all of Collier County – by $10 million.

According to Realtor.com, it went on the market about two weeks ago.

Built in 2014, the 16,000-square-foot estate has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Among its stand-out features: A glass wine room, a gourmet kitchen, a game room and a second-level pool.

It offers 175 feet of beach frontage, overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

The waterfront property is owned by a trust for industrialist Randal Bellestri. He bought the home in June from investors and philanthropists Domenic and Molly Ferrante, who have operated The Ferrante Group and The Ferrante Family Foundation.

It's not Bellestri's first piece of expensive real estate in Naples. He sold a home for $39 million in early 2021.

The current price is nearly eight times as much as the couple invested in the land – and $26 million more than it last sold for, with a home on it.

William Raveis Real Estate has the listing.

Despite the eye-popping price tag, it's not the most expensive single-family property listed for sale in Naples.

A few weeks ago, a 4,822-square-foot home on a 2.94-acre plot, built in 1962, quietly came to market for $99 million.

The property is at 20 14th Ave. S., also in Aqualane Shores. – Laura Layden/Staff