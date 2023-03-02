Now You Know: RC Regatta is this weekend on Marco Island

Will Watts

Correspondent

The 19th Annual RC Laser Midwinter Championship Regatta is this weekend at Mackle Park, Marco Island.

The regatta will be governed by the “Racing Rules of Sailing for 2021-2024, as amended by the United States Sailing prescriptions and incorporating Appendix E-Radio Controlled Boat Racing Rules, the current RC Laser Class Rules and further sailing instructions as mandated by the Race Director (RD) during the course of the sailing day by posting and announcing the changes” according to the website.

For more information, visit rclaser.org.

Fair starts soon

The Collier County Fair runs March 16-26 at the fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples.

General admission is $10 per person, adults, 12 and older; $5 for kids 4-11, free for 3 and under and active duty and retired U.S. military personnel (with U.S. Military ID).

Ride tickets are $1.50 each except on Dollar Day Monday, March 20.

For more information, visit collierfair.com.

Lee Health’s new robotic platform unveiled

The health system has added the Intuitive ION robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform to its program. The robotic platform enables physicians to perform minimally-invasive lung biopsies on patients to help detect cancer sooner.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States and early detection is key in improving someone’s chances of survival.

The ION has an ultrathin, ultramaneuverable catheter that allows physicians to reach small lesions of the lung. The ION also offers more range of motion and stability that allows the physician to aim the catheter at small targets, even if they’re located outside the airway.

The lung biopsy through the ION is performed by a physician who plans and navigates their path to the nodule. As the guided catheter approaches the nodule, the physician can confirm the lesion’s location with intra-procedure x-ray. Then, the physician secures the catheter in place to perform the biopsy.

Because of this technology, the ION can help to diagnose cancer in the lungs much sooner than with a typical trans-thoracic needle biopsy.

“We are very excited to add the ION platform to our robotics program, because this system will help us save lives through earlier detection of lung cancer,” said Dr. Jonathan Velez, chief physician and operations executive at Gulf Coast Medical Center. “At Lee Health, we are committed to caring for our community and we will continue to grow our robotics program to meet the needs of our patients in Southwest Florida.”

The addition of the ION compliments Lee Health’s robust robotics program, which is comprised of the ExcelsiusGPS, a first of its kind robotic surgery in Southwest Florida for minimally-invasive spine and brain procedures; two ROSA orthopedic robots for knee and hip replacements; an Anovo Surgical System for gynecological procedures; and ten da Vinci Xi Surgical Systems, which are designed to help surgeons perform minimally-invasive surgeries, such as colorectal surgeries and unique surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, ear nose and throat and general surgery.

To learn more about Lee Health’s robotic surgery program, visit leehealth.org.

FWC’s ‘Catch a Florida Memory’ program

With over 4,000 participating anglers and 36 sponsoring partners, Catch a Florida Memory is the FWC’s saltwater angler recognition program. This program encourages participants to learn more about Florida’s vast recreational fishing opportunities and an angler’s role in marine conservation by enticing them to target a variety of saltwater species and rewards them with prizes for submitting photos of their catches.

Launched in 2016, Catch a Florida Memory has received more than 27,500 saltwater fish photo submissions from participants of all experience levels and ranging in ages from 3 years old to 90 years old. Anglers can earn recognition in five different ways:

This year, the program is expanding to host the very first Triple Threat Throwdown raffle challenge that will reward one lucky angler with a fully outfitted fishing kayak. Learn more about the Triple Threat Throwdown at CatchaFLMemory.com and clicking on “Additional Raffle Details.”

Do you want to get in on the action? Participate today by visiting CatchaFloridaMemory.com. See how you and other anglers are doing by following the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page, Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory. For more information, visit MyFWC.com/Nonnatives.