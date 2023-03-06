Now You Know: Big weekend in Goodland, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

The 11th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival is slated for this weekend. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree Avenue, in Goodland.

The juried fine-art event, produced by the Goodland Civic Association (501[c]3), along with Collier County Parks and Recreation, showcases world class artists working in a full array of media: glass-blowing, metalwork, painting, photography, clothing, jewelry, woodwork, hand-bound journals, ceramics, and mixed media.

Florida Fiddler & Mangrove Music Studio founder JRobert has gathered over a dozen musicians and songwriters to perform live from the MarGood sound stage overlooking the waterfront venue. The festival is free and there’s plenty of seating.

Volunteer golf cart shuttle drivers are happy to ferry folks around the Village to and from the event.

MarGood Harbor Park has great historic and environmental significance; the property was purchased by Collier County with Florida Forever funds in 2005. Today, native landscaping and lovely walkways wrap around a picturesque harbor. The park also features a museum/exhibition hall, two open-air pavilions, and a canoe/kayak launch and plenty of parking.

For more information contact Tara O’Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

MORE3 To Know: Puppy death trial; Naples man sentenced

AND3 To Do: Kevin Nealon, Art & Soul, Shell sale

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Barron Collier’s birthday celebration, more

Marco Island Historical Museum presents ‘Music on the Mound’

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents Music on the Mound at 6 p.m., March 15. This open-air concert features recording artist, vocalist and trumpeter Chuck Wierich and takes place on the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) campus.

Enjoy classic hits from artists like Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Mangione, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Louis Prima and Chicago. Tickets are $20 and are available at the event. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Beverages will be available.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. For general information visit www.themihs.org.

For more information call 239-389-6447.

MORE‘Watts for Dinner’: Sami’s happy hour is something to smile about

ANDNow You Know: RC Regatta is this weekend on Marco Island

ALSOFriends of Tigertail cruise on the Good Fortune

Italian American Society meets Roberto Angotti

The executive board and their spouses made a trip up to the Naples Italian American Foundation club in North Naples (niafounation.org) to see Roberto Angotti who presented his film, “Italian American Baseball Family.” It shows so how Italian immigrants, with no benefit of the English language when coming to America, integrated by playing baseball.

Angotti's documentary won the Russo Brothers Italian American Film Forum Award at the NIAF 42nd Anniversary Gala in Washington, D.C.