Now You Know: Collier issues burn ban, MDR fundy, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Board of County Commissioners have authorized a burn ban in Collier County, effective March 4.

The ban prohibits open burning, which is any outdoor fire or open combustion of material that produces visible emissions, of trash and yard waste, which includes vegetative matter resulting from landscaping and yard maintenance operations.

The decision came after consultation between the Collier County Bureau of Emergency Services, Florida Forest Service, Collier County Fire Chiefs’ Association, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, and the National Weather Service. The group jointly identified a need to have a burning ban become effective immediately after certain environmental conditions were met, including abnormally dry conditions that are expected to linger through the end of March.

The ban includes all unincorporated Collier County, but exempts all commercial agricultural burning, lawful controlled industrial or commercial environments that are part of the manufacturing or some type of assembly process, and those burning activities regulated by the Florida Forest Service. This ban presently has no impact on the retail sales of fireworks, although the discharge of fireworks, sparklers and incendiary devices is prohibited.

In addition, outdoor grills, stoves, cookers and smokers may be used in the preparation of food if the cooking fire is controlled and attended to. All outdoor cooking areas shall be free of burnable materials within an area having a circumference of three feet beyond the nearest edge of the cooking fire.

Violation of the order, if it is found to cause irreparable or irreversible damage, can be up to $15,000.

Scott Davis joins Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Scott A Davis was inducted into the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime as its newest member on March 2.

Davis is a retired police captain/administrative commander hailing from New Jersey, where he worked for 25 years. He implemented a 10-year crime reduction strategy while increasing community policing outreach. He believes an organization can only be as effective as its relationship with the community.

Davis was an academy instructor and school liaison. He is passionate about public safety and loved working with kids in school and educating them about the ramifications of what they do.

Davis graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University and holds a bachelor’s degree of arts and master’s degree in administrative sciences along with numerous financial, law enforcement, and security certifications and licenses.

An advocate of lifelong learning, he enjoyed helping people again, but this time in financial planning with Lincoln Financial Advisors. Davis recently achieved his master’s degree in homeland security and public administration. In 2020 he launched his security business with national certification.

After relocating to Marco Island, Davis is now president/CEO of Davis Security & Homewatch Solutions with the goal to use his extensive experience and expertise to help people, organizations, and businesses in the community.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin at 239-777-9200 or linda@marcorealtysource.com.

Marco Dementia Respite dinner, dance fundraiser

Marco Dementia Respite (MDR) is a program for Marco-area residents who have loved ones with early-stage alzheimer’s/dementia.

On March 20, MDR will hold its inaugural dinner/dance fundraiser, which will be open to ICC members and the general public, at the Island Country Club, 500 Nassau Road, Marco Island.

The local community has become a strong backbone for MDR’s mission. “We all have been or are touched by someone with dementia and want to do what we can to help those affected, especially their caregivers,” said MDR board member Karen Blackwell.

“We hope the community will come out and support us in our inaugural dinner/dance celebration.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. and will include dinner, live auction and dancing, with music provided by Joe Marino and the Kingsmen; country club casual attire. Tickets are $200 per person, ($140 is tax deductible). For further information about the dinner dance at ICC, or to purchase tickets, call 239-642-6731 or 239-642-4044.

The Marco Dementia Respite program is held Mondays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Wesley United Methodist Church on Marco Island. MDR falls under the 501(C)3 umbrella of WUMC.

Tax-deductible donations are critical to allow MDR to continue and expand and can be made online at MarcoDementiaRespite.org or sent to Marco Dementia Respite, 350 S. Barfield Dr., Marco Island. Caregivers of potential participants are encouraged to call 239-330-MDR3 (6373) to begin the screening process. If you are interested in volunteering, call MDR for an explanation on the various volunteer opportunities. Also, at 10:30 on program days, MDR offers a highly successful and expanding Caregivers Support Group.

For additional information, contact MDR at 239-330-MDR3 (6373).