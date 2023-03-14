Now You Know: A Daily Bread food drive, new show at Arts Center Theatre

Will Watts

Correspondent

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry will have a “Fill the Boat” food drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., March 24, at the Marco Island Winn-Dixie, located at 625 N. Collier Blvd.

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Marco Island, and Winn-Dixie to host the second annual food drive to fill a 21-foot boat with food and donations.

To support the event and aid in nourishing local residents in need, Winn-Dixie is matching all food donations up to 1,500 pounds.

The food drive will directly benefit Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, a local nonprofit organization that served over 190,000 guests last year and provides over 150,000 pounds of food each month to those in need.

Nonperishable items of need this year include: Peanut butter (16 ounces), canned vegetables (15 ounces), canned tomatoes (15 ounces), canned chili (15 ounces), pasta meals (15 ounces), canned beans (15 ounces), pasta (one pound), canned pasta sauce, Rice-A-Roni or Pasta Roni (6.9 ounces) and cereal.

The abovementioned sizes are preferred as more items can be packed in each bag. Last year’s “Fill the Boat” community initiative collected over 1,500 pounds of nonperishable food and $1,528 in donations. Monetary donations to Our Daily Bread Food Pantry will also be accepted during the event.

For more information or to make a donation, visit ourdailybreadfoodpantry.org.

Arts Center Theatre presents ‘Hollywood Arms’

Arts Center Theatre presents “Hollywood Arms” written by Carol Burnett and her daughter Carrie Hamilton, playing March 15 through April 2. Performances are Wednesday through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m., Marco Town Center, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

“Hollywood Arms” is a comedy-drama based on Carol Burnett’s memoir, “One More Time.” Set in the dingy, residential Hollywood hotel called “Hollywood Arms” in 1941 and 1951, the play follows three generations of women as they survive Hollywood with laughter, tears and heartbreak.

The cast of characters, based on Burnett’s own family, includes the no-nonsense grandmother, Nanny (played by Leslie Sanderson), a beautiful alcoholic mother, Louise (played by Louise Cornetta), a young Carol Burnett, named Helen (played by Olivia Rodriguez), and an older Helen (played by Cristina Villarreal).

This ensemble cast also includes Patrick Huey, Cindy Sepich, Gregg Birr, Kyle Bittner, Vizcaya Phillips, Ty Szumigala, and Charles Blum.

Tickets: Visit marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.

Christian artist Meredith Andrews, author Eric Metaxas come to Marco Island

Meredith Andrews will headline a free concert at the newly renovated Veterans Community Park on Marco Island. The event will be held Saturday, March 25 with food trucks opening at 4:30 p.m. and concert starting at 5.

New York Times bestselling author, Eric Metaxas, will also make a guest appearance at the event. “We’re excited to support faith-based events on Marco Island and the first event at the new bandshell with nationally recognized artists and speakers of this caliber,” said Patrick Giersch of Greater Good Marco.

Contemporary Christin artist Meredith Andrews, is a two-time Dove award winner with hits like “Soar” and “Not for a Moment.” In addition to Andrews, several original members of the band Vertical Worship will be performing.

Author and radio host Eric Metaxas will make an appearance to talk about his new book “Letter to the American Church.” Metaxas has written numerous books including a biography of Dietrich Bonhoeffer and is also the host of the nationally syndicated “Eric Metaxas Show.”

“This is definitely a not-to-miss event with quite a lineup for Marco Island,” said founder of Worship on the Rock, Jennifer Stonebreaker. “And we’re kicking it off with food trucks, all the more reason to come!”

A private event will be held at 6 p.m., March 26, with Eric Metaxas at Island Country Club. Metaxas will speak in detail about the premise for his new book, “Letter to the American Church.” The audience will have an opportunity to engage with Metaxas during a Q & A format.

Tickets are available at worshipontherock.com. Worship on the Rock is a community initiative to bring faith-based concerts, events and speakers to Marco Island.

For more information visit worshipontherock.com.