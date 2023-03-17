3 To Know: Dealing with dirty pillows, more

Marco Eagle

1. Your pillow is nasty, you should clean it

Laying your head on your favorite pillow each night is a wonderfully relaxing feeling. A comfortable pillow is a foundation for a good night's sleep.

Without proper care and attention, your pillows can become riddled with body oil, saliva, skin dander, fungus, bacteria, dust mites and any number of different allergens. Yes, your pillowcase will prevent some contact with all those nasties, but it's a sobering thought to realize precisely what lies beneath.

Of course, it doesn't have to be that way, so follow along with the video for some handy pillow-cleaning tips. – Terry Baddoo/USA Today

How to properly clean and disinfect pillows:

To eliminate odors, remove your pillowcase and sprinkle baking soda over your pillow.

After 30 minutes, vacuum away the baking soda.

Spray your pillow with a fabric-safe sanitizer to disinfect it.

Air pillows outside for a few hours every two weeks

Machine wash pillows in a delicate cycle every three months

Air dry before replacing the pillowcase.

Replace your pillows every one to two years.

2. Bonita Springs man, 60, found guilty in 2020 child sex crime case

A Bonita Springs man was found guilty of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious behavior on a child younger than 12 following a three-day trial in Lee County, the State Attorney’s Office said March 10.

Jail records indicate Stephen Craig Ford, 60, was arrested July 26, 2021, and released Aug. 25, 2021, on a $75,000 bond.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office began investigating in October 2020, when a child victim told their friend about a previous sex crime Ford committed against them.

A relative of the victim overheard that conversation during a sports practice, who told an adult and contacted the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Ford molested the child several times between September 2014 and September 2020 in Lee County. Ford was then arrested.

He faces sentencing May 22. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Cyclist killed in East Naples while riding along U.S. 41 in designated lane

A 72-year-old Naples man was killed March 11 while riding his bicycle along U.S. 41 near Tobago Boulevard.

Florida Highway Patrol reports say the incident happened at 10:53 a.m., and that the collision is still under investigation.

The cyclist was hit by an SUV driven by a 54-year-old Naples man and pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured. The SUV and cyclist were both traveling south on U.S. 41.

The report says “N/A” for the information about whether or not the rider was wearing a helmet.

Next of kin of both families have been identified, according to reports. – Chad Gillis/Staff