20th Annual Cure PSP Walk at Mackle Park put the fun in fundraiser

Chris Curle

Special to the Eagle

NBC-2 meteorologist Jason Dunning was the headliner at the 20th Annual Cure PSP Awareness & Memorial Walk at Mackle Park, and the participants were the story.

Around 250 people joined in on foot, in wheelchairs and on walkers. They were supporters, volunteers, patients and friends and family of those who have died from neuro-degenerative brain diseases. They made their leisurely way around the half-mile path circling Mackle Park’s lovely lake on March 18.

The annual fundraiser at Mackle Park attracted individuals and families from Canada and across the country: California, Texas, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, and Michigan, NY, Virginia and, of course, Florida.

Funding for PSP (progressive supranuclear palsy) is crucial because advancements in treating one form of dementia affect the whole spectrum of always deadly neurological brain diseases, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Participants in the family-oriented, lake-side stroll enjoyed a beautiful day, a fresh grilled buffet lunch, live entertainment, and a silent auction. The winners are enjoying their great prizes, including iPads, golf rounds and boat rentals, massages, jewelry, and gift cards.

Help from Mackle Park and Marco’s Police and Fire Departments is always crucial and much appreciated.

If you would like more information about the event, the brain diseases it targets and how you can help, visit: https://swflpspsupportgroup.org.

