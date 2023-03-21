Now You Know: Presentations on pioneer families, snook

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Southwest Florida Archaeological Society recently announced a presentation on Little Marco, Henderson Creek and Rookery Bay Pioneer Families.

The presentation will be held at 7 p.m., April 19, at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. It is a free and public program.

The lecture includes stories of the pioneer families that settled these three areas after the Civil War and the Southern Homestead Act of 1866. Many families moved south for 180 acres of free land through the Homestead Act as the United States tried to increase the population of Florida.

MORENow You Know: Nesting season for SWFLA coastal birds is underway

AND3 To Do: ‘The Divine Sister,’ Adam Carolla, food drive

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Home garden tour, art festivals, more

In Collier County now, it was Lee County then, and South Florida outside of a few towns were generally unpopulated. These pioneer families were rugged people to hack out a living in the area.

The Rookery Bay-Henderson Creek area had several pioneering homestead families spread out from Henderson Creek to Little Marco Island from 1865 into the 1920s and 30s. Two schools were located on Henderson Creek and families would row their children to school by boat from the surrounding islands. Hear about the fascinating stories of some of these hardy pioneer farming/fishing families living in the Rookery Bay area, including their hardships, hunting adventures, and fishing trips. Their weekend recreation was rowing a light skiff and meeting some friends from Marco Island along the way, then proceeding to the Naples Beach Club for the Saturday night dance. They would spend the night and row their skiff back home to Henderson Creek or Marco Island the following morning.

The speaker, Steven Bertone is Research Biologist and Land Manager at State of Florida Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR) in Naples, Florida. Steve has conducted biological research and worked on several archaeological projects in the Reserve and the 10,000 Islands. He has been working with archaeologists to curate an inventory of prehistoric artifacts found during grant-funded surveys at some of the shell mounds in the reserve.

City Hall to host art open house

The city of Marco Island will host a free open house for residents and visitors to enjoy a new art display at City Hall featuring local artists and “Images of Love.”

The open house is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 22.

“Art @ City Hall” celebrates local artists by displaying their work inside City Hall and highlighting Marco Island’s unique beauty and the creativity of our local talent.

Every four months there is a new theme and a call to artists is sent soliciting artwork that aligns with that theme.

The artists who contributed to the current exhibit include Debra Reed, Adorable Monique, Gertrud Fuchs, Carolyn Burger, Tara O’Neill, Sandra Esham, Nancy Garrison, JoAnn Brandau, Lynn David Nathanson, Joseph Parisi, Nancy Norman, Barbara Parisi, James Robellard, Judith Chinski, Anne Link, and David Fuller.

MORE20th Annual Cure PSP Walk at Mackle Park put the fun in fundraiser

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Michelbob’s – The best BBQ on Marco Island

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

FWC statewide snook workshops start

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.

FWC staff is proposing to establish 10 new management regions with snook regulations based on the status of the fishery in each region. The public is encouraged to attend one of the FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state.

Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m.

The closest will be 6 until 8 p.m., March 28, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Auditorium, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

For other workshops, visit myFWC.com.