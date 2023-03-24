3 To Know: Fatal accidents, animal cruelty alleged

Marco Eagle

1. FHP: Naples boy dies after car fails to yield, collides with pickup

A 13-year-old Naples boy died March 17 when the teenage driver of the car he was in failed to yield and collided with a pickup, authorities said.

The crash happened about 9 p.m. along Collier Boulevard, near Golden Gate Parkway, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

The car was traveling north on Collier Boulevard, in the left turn lane , attempting to turn onto Golden Gate Parkway, as the pickup was traveling south on Collier Boulevard, in the outside lane.

The car turned left in front of the approaching pickup.

The front of the pickup hit the right rear side of the car, troopers said. After the crash, the car rotated and came to rest in the intersection.

The pickup driver, 31, and a 3-year-old passenger, both of Naples, suffered minor injuries, troopers said.

The car's driver, 17, as well as two other passengers, ages 13 and 10, sustained minor injuries and were taken to North Collier Regional Hospital.

The 13-year-old boy was taken to North Collier Hospital, where he later died.

At least eight people have died on Collier County roads this year. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Passenger dead, driver critically injured after car crashes into tree

A 27-year-old Naples man was critically injured and his passenger, a 28-year-old Naples man, died after their car traveled off the road, ultimately hitting a tree.

The crash happened about 12:30 a.m., March 17, along Everglades Boulevard North, near 18th Avenue Northeast, in Rural Estates, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

The car was traveling south on Everglades Boulevard North, troopers said.

The car traveled off the road to the right, later hitting a mailbox, trash can and tree, troopers said.

The driver suffered critical injuries and was taken to Gulf Coast Medical Center. The passenger died on scene.

At least seven people have died on Collier County roads this year. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Woman, 45, pleads not guilty in dog's suffocation death

A Naples woman accused of leaving a dog to die in a closed car in 83-degree heat has pleaded not guilty, waived her arraignment and demands a jury trial.

Allison Christian, 45, of Naples, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the death of a 3-year-old Labrador retriever mix named Tucker. Authorities say Tucker was a registered service animal.

Detectives said Christian got into a verbal dispute with her boyfriend March 2 after she found him inside an RV with another woman — Tucker’s owner.

During the dispute, Tucker ran out of the RV and into a nearby parked car. Christian secured Tucker in the vehicle, shut the door and left the residence. She returned 20 minutes later, but deputies say she never checked on Tucker as he sweltered inside the locked car.

Christian's boyfriend and Tucker's owner searched for Tucker, but couldn't find him, according to the affidavit. About 5:30 p.m. that day, Christian’s boyfriend noticed the dog.

Deputies reported the dog was stiff and there were “obvious signs of struggle” inside the car, as well as several smear marks from Tucker's mouth on all the windows. Authorities also found claw marks, feces and blood in the car.

Christian has a history of animal-related cases in which dogs have been removed from her care and custody, according to her arrest report.

Court records indicate Christian's arraignment is March 27. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff