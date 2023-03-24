Now You Know: Sunrise Rotary awards Unsung Hero

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise presented its Unsung Hero Award for the first quarter of 2023 to Steve Gober. Gober was recognized for his service to the Marco Island community and placing “service above self “consistent with Rotary’s aspirations.

Gober is “compassionate, patient, loyal, committed, positive, humble and consistent,” a press release on the award stated.

Gober took over management and operation of Stan’s Idle Hour in Goodland more than 10 years ago. He hosts a variety of charities as part of Sunday events, is “always willing to help and has gone a long way toward making our area a better place.”

As Sunrise Rotary’s Unsung Hero, Gober was awarded a plaque March 14 commemorating the recognition. In addition, the club is donating $100 to a charity to be chosen by Gober and 20 polio vaccines in his name as part of Rotary International’s effort to eradicate polio.

The Unsung Hero award recognizes a member of the Marco Island community who unselfishly helps others and who has not generally been recognized for such service.

Sunrise Rotary continues its search for Unsung Heroes and asks that anyone wishing to nominate an Unsung Hero please contact Chairman Bill Morris at wgm@wgmorrislaw.com or visit the Rotary Club of Marco Island Sunrise website at marcoislandsunriserotary.org.

MORENow You Know: Presentations on pioneer families, snook

AND3 To Know: Fatal accidents, animal cruelty alleged

ALSO3 To Do: Island Fest and Mullet Toss, Christian artist Meredith Andrews, International Fest

Indiana activist inspires Marco Dems

Former Indiana state legislator Christina Hale delivered moving remarks to more than 50 members and guests at the March meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Marco (DWCM), speaking about her early life and political activism.

The author of “Why Not You? A Leadership Guide for the Change Makers of Tomorrow,” Hale is known for encouraging women to become politically engaged.

At the Mackle Park gathering, she recounted becoming pregnant as a high school student and raising her son while attending community college then Purdue University. Her brothers, she said, declared her “loser,” but the support she received from women motivated her to “pay it forward” by helping other women and led to her activism.

MORESWFLA To Do List: ‘The Divine Sister,’ Sounds of Jazz & Blues, more

ANDMarco Island PD captain tried to squash probe into fake firearms certification, complaint says

ALSONow You Know: A Daily Bread food drive, new show at Arts Center Theatre

After working for Kiwanis, then for a global UNICEF program designed to eradicate tetanus in mothers and babies, Hale returned to Indiana. She agreed to run for Indiana’s legislature in 2012, she said, after studying alarming state maternal health data and learning that one in five Indiana high school students had reported being raped or assaulted. She was also motivated, she said, because the record of her female opponent included multiple votes against decriminalizing breast feeding in public places.

With help from her husband and son, Hale promoted her candidacy by knocking on as many doors as possible. “Running for office is an emotional roller coaster,” she acknowledged.

Using a “Hale Yes!” slogan, she won her race by 51 votes out of more than 36,000 cast, she said, because of that outreach. Her win was the only Democratic “pick-up” that year in Indiana as Mike Pence was elected Governor.

Hale went on to successfully introduce and pass more than 60 bills as a Democrat in a majority Republican legislature where she served until 2016. She then ran, unsuccessfully, for Lt. Gov. in 2016 and Congress in 2020 and is now an administrator at the Small Business Administration.

Following Hale’s presentation, DWCM legislative liaison Linda Scherzinger updated members on legislation pending in Tallahassee and demonstrated how easy it is to make your voice heard with our new legislative alert campaign.

At the close of the meeting, more than 60 boxes of cereal were collected for donation to Our Daily Bread food pantry, with which the DWCM partners.

The next meeting of the DWCM will be held April 11 at Mackle Park. For more information on meetings, membership or supporting our charitable efforts go to dwcmarco.org.

MORENow You Know: Nesting season for SWFLA coastal birds is underway

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Big breakfast energy from Skillets

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?