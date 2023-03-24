Six months later: Marco, Goodland, Capri have largely recovered after Ian

Lance Shearer

Correspondent

Almost six months after Hurricane smashed into Marco Island and all of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28, signs of the storm’s damage are hard to see on the island – unless you look closely.

The season is booming, with tourists and snowbirds crowding the streets and restaurants. Most homes are occupied, and the curbside piles of debris are long-gone.

“In terms of recovery, from the city point of view, we’re certainly 100 percent,” said Marco Island City Manager Mike McNees. “Some residents are still in remodeling or repair, but for the most part, the island has reached full recovery.

“Many people had water in their homes. Anybody whose home was not above the current flood level had water, and even more had water in their garages.”

“All services have been restored. We had no sewer or water interruption,” added Assistant City Manager Casey Lucius. “We’re back on our feet and doing well.” McNees saw the power come back on at his home on the island late Friday after the Wednesday afternoon landfall, although that was days earlier than some residents’ experience.

“This was a water event,” said Marco Island Fire-Rescue Chief Chris Byrne. “There are no blue tarps here. We didn’t have significant wind damage – the problem was the storm surge.”

Byrne said that there was not one single point of impact, with the storm paralleling the island. Areas that sustained major damage included Hideaway Beach at the north end of Marco, and Collier County’s Caxambas Park boat launching ramp at the southern tip.

Homes and the clubhouse at the gated Hideaway Beach community were damaged, and the athletic facility caught fire and is being written off as a total loss. “Salt water and electrical equipment don’t mix well,” said Byrne as the short version of what happened there.

Caxambas Park sustained damage to the seawall, the docks and the fuel delivery system. It has been closed since Ian, and just opened – partially – on Wednesday, March 15. It is operating only for launching paddlecraft such as kayaks, and only for private recreational boaters. Powerboats and commercial users are still banned from the park, with no timetable for when access will be restored.

City staffers conducted an extensive review after the storm, said McNees, that was presented to the city council during a meeting in February. The report summarized Marco Island’s experience with Ian, and flagged what could be done better next time.

“Marco Island experienced an average of eight feet of storm surge and had 304 residential buildings and 63 commercial buildings with significant damage. Over 300 vessels were displaced or damaged,” said the Hurricane Ian After Action Report.

One area that McNees singled out for a needed improvement was communication.

“We need to beef up communication with local radio stations” and broadcast outlets, he said. We tell everyone to have a battery-powered radio, but we weren’t really well prepared to get information out. Ian showed all of us how incredibly dependent we are on internet communications.”

After the storm, he said, “we had a lot of questions from national media, particularly TV. I don’t recall having any conversations with local media.”

One piece of equipment that proved crucial during the hurricane, said Byrne, was the fire-rescue department’s high-water truck, a military style vehicle. The department used it to rescue approximately 35 people from rising flood waters in Goodland, until the water, as high as seven feet over the road, became too deep for even its capability. The city received a donation of a second identical vehicle from the Gary Sinise Foundation, to help with future disasters.

Most island eateries are open, and busy, making the most of the winter tourist season. One notable exception is the Snook Inn at the northern end of Marco, which suffered extensive damage and is being not just repaired, but renovated and improved. Fences and “no trespassing” signs keep the public at a distance, but a steady of trickle of sightseers came by, bicycling, walking and driving, to check the progress on a recent weekday. The restaurant’s Facebook page posted on March 10 that “we just got approval from the City of Marco Island to start construction on Monday,” and on Wednesday, crews were clambering on a high skeleton of rustic roof beams overhead. The post promised weekly updates about the progress.

The Marco Island J.W. Marriott hotel, the island’s largest private employer, is enjoying a robust season, said Tracy Tirrell, Director of Marketing. “We had a two-week closure at the beginning of October, but now we’re fully online. We’re incredibly busy, with occupancy rates consistently in the ninety percentiles. We’re not going to slow down till after Easter.”

The only component of the hotel complex not backup is the popular beachside Quinn’s Bar, which took damage during Ian. The hotel is taking the opportunity to perform renovations that had been scheduled for a year later – and favorite Quinn’s drinks are still available, she said. Jack’s Lookout at Rose Marina closed permanently after damage sustained during Ian.

Goodland and Isles of Capri

Goodland and Isles of Capri saw some of the most severe storm damage. Water at Stan’s Idle Hour was five feet over the floor. Like many of the restaurants on Goodland and Isles of Capri, they had to replace all of their kitchen equipment.

“The Little Bar was very fortunate,” said restaurant co-owner Niki Bauer. “We were high and dry. Other places like the Crabby Lady had five feet of flooding.” Goodland restaurants are open and ready for business, she said.

“People in Goodland had up to six feet of water in their homes,” said local resident and artist Tara O’Neill. “It was terrible – all the appliances that were brand new after Hurricane Irma (in 2017) were trashed again and sitting out on the curb.”

Longtime Isles of Capri resident Matt Crowder said the storm hit his community hard, but the community fought back.

“The vast majority of the one-story homes were effectively ruined. Those people were instantly homeless,” he said. “There are a lot of people living in campers in their driveways now, while they work on repairing their homes.”

He thanked the many volunteers, both local and from elsewhere, who helped out after Ian struck, including Capri Christian Church, Capri Community Inc., Our Daily Bread food pantry, the Marco YMCA, and Collier Commissioner Rick LoCastro.

“Joyce Beatty spend day after day rallying the volunteers and coordinating help. We called her ‘Boots on the Ground.’ Restaurants including Island Gypsy and Pelican Bend provided food, and people came from as far as New York City – a group of retired firefighters – to help out.” All Capri restaurants, he said, are once again back open.

All in all, Marco Island did very well in Ian, particularly since the major hurricane, supposed to bypass Southwest Florida and head to Tampa or the Panhandle, basically “sucker punched” the area. But McNees made the point that it is critical to take seriously the lessons taught by Ian.

“We’ve got another hurricane season just a couple of months away,” he said.