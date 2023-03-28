3 To Know: UTIs linked to contaminated meat, more

Marco Eagle

1. More than half a million UTIs linked to contaminated meat in US each year, study finds

More than half a million urinary tract infections in the U.S. each year may be caused by E. coli strains from meat products, a new study reported March 23.

Using a new genomic approach to track the origins of E. coli infections, researchers from George Washington University estimated that 480,000 to 640,000 UTIs may be caused by the foodborne bacteria, according to the analysis published in the peer-reviewed journal One Health.

“There’s lots of studies showing that when most people have a bladder infection, it’s caused by the same kind of E. coli that they have in their gut,” said senior author Lance B. Price, founder and co-director of George Washington University’s Antibiotic Resistance Action Center. “But where do they come from and how do they get into our guts? ... We tried to set out and quantify that.”

The findings could have important implications for the country's food supply and the agencies that regulate it. – Adrianna Rodriguez/USA Today

2. SWFL Sports Awards: Vote to win $1,000 for your school's athletic department

Does your school have the most school spirit in Southwest Florida?

The Southwest Florida High School Sports Awards, presented by Babcock Ranch, will be awarding one school $1,000 for its athletic department. Each school from Collier and Lee County as well as LaBelle is eligible.

Simply show your school spirit by voting for your school up to once per day. Voting is currently going on and will continue until April 30 at noon at gannettcontests.com.

The winner will be announced at the show, which will be held June 8 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena.

The Southwest Florida High School Sports Awards is a part of the USA Today High School Sports Awards, the largest high school athletic recognition program in the country with 26 regional award shows and one national awards show.

3. Lee County to take control of fairgrounds; safety at aging facility cited as a factor

Lee County commissioners voted to take over the county fairgrounds and civic center March 22, a move spurred by concerns about buildings safety and the need to make improvements to property that has deteriorated over its 44 years as a community gathering place.

The Southwest Florida and Lee County Fair Association operate the facility on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers under a contract that ends in September. The county is expected to close the facility for review and possible repair.

The decision to shut down the fairgrounds facility began with Commissioner Mike Greenwell, who volunteered a few months ago to be the commission's liaison to the fair association.

He has coordinated ongoing Lee County's efforts to address what he terms “some issues out there,” including potential safety hazards.

County commissioners ordered a review of the safety standards on the site last year.

Fairgrounds property is owned by the county while the fair association manages the grounds and presents the wildly successful county fair in late winter, as well as renting the grounds for trade shows and exhibitions. – Bill Smith/Staff