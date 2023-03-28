Now You Know: ‘Home Garden Tour,’ free children’s art program

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island Center for the Arts is expanding it children’s summer art workshops for young people in Collier County by doubling the offerings of their previous slate of children’s summer classes.

For the third year in a row the programs are offered free of charge to applicants reducing barriers to access. Each year Marco Island Center for the Arts works to increase the opportunities to bring the next generation of visual and performing artists and art patrons into the classroom with great teaching artists and new and innovative programs.

The 2023 program will be expanding to include 25 classes spanning seven weeks. The majority of the classes are offered for a week and run in the morning or the afternoon. Children can be registered for multiple workshops.

The 2023 slate of Children’s Summer Classes includes a wide variety of visual art classes that include some of the favorites from past summers and new and exciting offerings as well as performing arts. At the Arts Center Theatre, Chris Dayett, Marco Island Academy theater instructor, director and playwright, will offer an immersive two-week full day program that will culminate with a full musical production of “A Year With Frog And Toad-Kids.”

While there is no cost, space is extremely limited. Registrations are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Classes will fill up quickly. Information about specific classes can be found on the Art Center’s website at marcoislandart.org/childrens-summer-classes/.

Homes and gardens

Calusa Garden Club will host a Home Garden Tour on March 31, and members are busy with preparations.

The club has limited the tickets to 64, which includes 32 participants in the morning tour and 32 participants in the afternoon tour.

The tours will be conducted personally by the home garden hosts themselves and will be in small groups of eight. Event chairman Sara Wolf met with committee members to finalize tour details.

The four homes participating in the tour show very different types of gardens: all native plants, extremely colorful garden beds, tropical plants grouped around trees in a yard, and a spacious yard with tropical plants grouped around accent points and an orchid grotto. Demonstrations of horticulture skills will be featured at each of the four home gardens.

In addition to touring the gardens, tour guests will be treated to four demonstrations. They include mounting tillandsia for decorative effect, how to make a table centerpiece featuring flowers and greens from your garden, how to manipulate leaves for a decorative effect in floral designs, and container gardening – “Thrill, Fill and Spill.”

‘Lucky Hudson and the 12th Street Gang’

Gina Sisbarro, owner and founder of Sisbarro Acting Studio will be performing “Lucky Hudson and the 12th Street Gang.”

The play is performed by Marco Island Charter Middle School students and it is free to the community. The club is in its sixth year and has a combination of veteran and rookie actors including several that perform in the annual adult main stage production.

“Lucky Hudson” is an exuberant funny two act play spoofing old time gangster movies. Crime novelist Steve Jenkins is informed by a crime magazine editor that his stories need more grittiness.

Lucky Hudson enters Steve’s universe, Steve’s own hero in his crime busting novels to introduce him to the underworld.

The cost is free to the community; however, the studio accepts donations at the door before or after the show. Shows are 7 p.m., April 28 and 3 p.m., April 29, at Marco Island Charter Middle School, 1401 Trinidad Ave, Marco Island.