3 To Know: Meatless 'Pub Subs,' two hole-in-ones

1. Publix has new meatless pub sub

Publix on Tuesday announced its newest “pub-sub,” the Meatless Philly.

Publix says it’s “doubling down on the success of their Meatless Turkey Club Sub featuring Unreal Deli Roasted Turk'y,” in a news release.

Unreal Deli features 100 percent plant-based deli meat and is GMO-free and high protein. And Florida native Jenny Goldfarb founded Unreal Deli that’s based out of Southern California.

Goldfarb grew up in Boca Raton and was born in New York City, which Golbfarb told the Palm Beach Post gives her “claim to New York delicatessen roots.”

Growing up on the Standard American Diet in her early 30s, Goldfarb said on her LinkedIn page, and she “learned about the plight of animals on factory farms, which led me to adopt a plant-based diet.

“After much trial and error, I became a whiz in the vegan kitchen and realized the thing I missed most was premium NY-style deli meat,” she said on the site.

“My corned beef made from beets, chickpeas, tomatoes, and high protein wheat was such a hit, I was encouraged to produce it for delis, which got the attention of Whole Foods and landed me on Shark Tank, where I took on Mark Cuban as primary investor.”

The Publix sub includes Unreal Deli Steak Slicks, vegan cheese, fried portobello mushrooms, roasted onions and green peppers, vegan horseradish sauce and your choice of toppings. – Dave Osborn/Staff

2. Two killed in Collier County separate wrecks Saturday, state police say

Two people died Saturday in separate wrecks in Collier County, state police say.

On Saturday, a 74-year-old Lady Lake woman died when the car she was driving collided with another vehicle along U.S. 41 at Barefoot Williams Road in South Naples.

The woman was driving south on U.S. 41, on the left turn lane, approaching Barefoot Williams about 2:20 p.m. when she attempted a U-turn. Her car pulled in front of a car a 68-year-old Naples man was driving north on U.S. 41, state police said.

The front of the man's vehicle collided with the right side of the woman's car. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead. The man suffered minor injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation, FHP said.

And a 28-year-old Immokalee man was killed when a tractor-trailer truck hit him at 10 p.m. A 54-year-old Port St. Lucie man was driving the truck south on State Road 29, approaching Farm Worker Way, Florida Highway Patrol reported.

The Immokalee man was walking south on the travel lane of SR 29 when the front right of the truck hit him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said. – Dave Osborn/Staff

3. Same hole. Same club. A day apart. Naples' Herb Pike, 84, buries two holes-in-one

One was pretty and one was ugly, but both of Herb Pike’s tee shots at the High Point Country Club in Naples ended up in the same place – in the hole.

Pike, 84, buried two aces on the same hole using the same 9-iron over three days earlier this month.

“It’s a nine-hole par-3,” said Pike of High Point. “So you’ve got nine chances every time you go out.”

Pike began playing golf regularly when he moved to Naples in his 50s. With more than 30 years of experience, he’s memorized the course in such a way that culminated in two aces across three rounds of golf.

The fun started on Thursday, March 16 at hole No. 7. With his 9-iron in tow, Pike hit what he considered to be an all-right shot, but nothing magical. He hit it over the hole and Pike assumed it rolled off the green, but it broke the other way and went straight into the hole.

After another round on Friday without any fireworks, Pike went out with their club’s morning group on Saturday as he typically would. That’s when he buried his second ace of the week on the same hole with the same club.

The impressive week brings Pike’s total holes-in-one to six since he began golfing. He seems to have a knack for hitting aces by the bunch, having hit his first in 2013 and his second just two weeks later. – Nick Wilson/Staff