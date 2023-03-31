Now You Know: Artist noms, beach access closed, fingerstyle guitarist returns

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Foundation of the Arts (MIFA) recognizes an “Artist of the Year” each spring. The organization is once again requesting nominations for the 2023 Artist of the Year no later than April 30.

Just write your letter of nomination explaining why you believe that this person deserves this special recognition.

Explain why you believe that this individual deserves the honor of being named “Artist of the Year.” Include your name, and information about the individual’s achievements, previous awards, and contact information.

Slides, photographs, recent reviews, etc. are helpful, but are optional. Mail your nomination to Marco Island Foundation of the Arts, P.O. 1091, Marco Island, FL 34146.

For more information can be found at the Marco Island Foundation for the Arts visit marcoislandfoundation.org.

Pedestrian beach access temporarily closed

The city of Marco Island is doing repairs to the pedestrian beach access boardwalk at Winterberry Drive and Collier Blvd. Work began on Wednesday, March 29.

The boardwalk will be closed for approximately 10 days total. The boardwalk was damaged during Hurricane Ian and has several “trip hazards, unfastened and loose planks, and beams and posts that are failing.”

City staff will shore the posts and beams and replace or repair damaged planks to ensure the safety of residents and visitors. All hazards have been marked with red tape and signs have been posted indicating work is in progress.

While the boardwalk is closed, signs and barricades will be posted at both ends of the boardwalk to prevent pedestrian use. Beachgoers should utilize the access point at Swallow Ave. and South Collier Blvd. where there is a county parking lot, or the pedestrian boardwalk at Maple Ave. and Collier Blvd. Members of the Marco Island Civic Association (MICA) can also access the beach using the MICA parking lots at South Beach or Residents Beach.

Glenn Roth returns to Arts Center Theatre

Arts Center Theatre welcomes the return of fingerstyle guitarist Glenn Roth to the stage at 3 p.m., Sunday, April 9.

Roth’s unique compositions will have you unable to believe your ears; one person, 10 flying fingers, and one instrument. Roth is a licensed performer of the MTA’s “Music under New York” program.

This phenomenal guitarist has released six CDs and his original compositions are hailed as “sheer virtuosity” and “delicate, accomplished solo acoustic guitar work.”

Tickets for this event are $30 for non-members and $25 for members and are available with reserved seating by visiting marcoislandart.org/live-entertainment/ or by calling 239-394-4221.

Previous Artists of the Year