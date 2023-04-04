3 To Know: Hurricane predictions, more

Naples Daily News

1. Retired: There will never be another hurricane named Ian

Highly anticipated. Highly expected. This would be the best way to describe the news coming out of Costa Rica last week that the name Ian has officially been retired from the Atlantic Basin list of hurricane names.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Hurricane Committee met and decided Ian would be crossed off the list for future use.

The committee also retired Fiona. Fiona was a large and powerful hurricane, which hit communities in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos. It then moved northward over the western Atlantic and struck Canada as a strong post-tropical cyclone in September 2022, bringing significant damage and loss of life along its path.

Fiona and Ian are the 95th and 96th names retired from the hurricane list.

According to the WMO website, a storm name is retired if it is considered "so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate for obvious reasons of sensitivity."

Ian left in its wake more than 160 deaths and $113 billion in damage, with coastal communities in Lee County, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island and Pine Island being the hardest hit. Cape Coral also had significant damage.

Hurricane Ian was a powerful Category 4 storm and the third-costliest weather disaster on record. It was also the deadliest hurricane to strike the state of Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane. – Mark Bickel/Staff

2. AccuWeather issues 2023 hurricane season forecast, predicting 11-15 named storms

With the official start of the 2023 hurricane season just over two months away, one of the first early predictions of what the season could bring has been released.

After a devastating 2022 season, Florida may not catch a break.

AccuWeather forecasters predict the 2023 season will be a little less active than most seasons since 1995, but with about the same number of storms as seen in 2022. Forecasters predict two to four storms will impact the U.S.

AccuWeather is the first of several agencies that issue predictions on what the upcoming season could bring. Colorado State University and the National Hurricane Center will issue their forecasts in the coming weeks.

Seasonal forecasts are updated throughout the hurricane season. – Cheryl McCloud/Staff

3. FDA approves overdose-reversing drug Narcan for OTC sales. What will that mean for Florida?

The Food and Drug Administration has approved selling the overdose-reversal drug Narcan without a prescription, a move long sought by advocates to improve access to the life-saving drug.

The approval would make the nasal spray used to counteract fentanyl and opioid overdoses more accessible to consumers who could buy the medication at stores without a prescription or pharmacist's recommendation. Florida has allowed Narcan to be sold at pharmacies since 2016 but only after talking to a pharmacist.

FDA Commissioner Robert Califf urged the drug's manufacturer to make Narcan widely available at an affordable price.

"Today’s approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it’s available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country," Califf said in a statement.

Narcan is the brand name of naloxone, an "opioid antagonist."

It can quickly reverse overdoses of opioids, including street drugs such as heroin and fentanyl and prescription versions including oxycodone. Narcan is easy to administer as a nasal spray, advocates say, but it is also available as an injection. It can begin to work within a few minutes, though multiple doses may be needed. – Ken Alltucker and C. A. Bridges/Staff