Easter Sunrise Service: Celebrate and worship on the beach

“The Light came on,” said a local man after last year’s Easter sunrise service. As the sun rose, this man’s heart awakened to the possibilities of taking the first step to changing his life.

Marco Island’s 6-mile crescent beach is an ideal sunrise location for the 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach, which will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 9 at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Boulevard.

For those new to the service, the Marco Island community has made getting to the beach free and easy. Many with passes park in Residents Beach. Or simply drive down Collier Blvd., and a bit past Residents Beach, there will be police and volunteers directing cars to double park on both sides of Collier. Trust, it works very smoothly. Bring a flashlight and follow attendees onto the beach and head towards the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, where there is a large stage set up on the beach.

Bring chairs or beach towels. Dress is extremely casual. Although the crowds pour in from both sides of the beach, every single individual is quiet and respectful. There will be music, prayers and a brief message. If arriving by boat, be assured that you will be able to hear the entire service.

Local resident Mike Seigfried, who is in the real estate business with RE/MAX, The Sandlin Team and serves on the sunrise committee, provides an overview of involvement by dedicated volunteers and local businesses to pull off the service.

“Planning usually begins in January with 10 to 12 individuals on the sunrise committee. Then this graduates to meetings with the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, which includes various committee members and approximately 5 to 6 Marriott people. Requests are made to Royal Seafarer, Madeira and MICA for permission to use their facilities; insurance riders are also required as well as a request for a permit that has to be reviewed by Fire, Police, Parks & Rec., and various other departments in the city.

“At this point in the process, press releases are submitted to various printed, radio, TV and online venues. Three to four Marco Presbyterian Church staff design and produce the over 400 flyers and 4,000 bulletins. 15 to 20 volunteers pass out flyers to all the condos and businesses and the same number of volunteers distribute bulletins before the service begins. Early Easter morning, police will have 8 to 10 officers for traffic and people crossing roads and on the beach. Fire will have rescue truck/ambulance and sometimes a fire truck with approximately 6 to 10 people on the beach.

“Marco Presbyterian Church will have about 10 people driving golf carts, taking people to and from the beach and helping park cars along the streets, with 2 volunteers located at the Marriott Spa coordinating the parking of handicapped and golf cart rides. Four to six people with be on platform duty, helping with sound and technical.”

On stage this year will be 7 musicians. Keith and Kristyn Getty will lead the Easter morning music alongside their band members Fionán de Barra, Music Director and Acoustic Guitar, Wendell Henry, Percussion and Luke Sullivant, Bass Player. Grammy nominated and Dove award winners, the Getty’s inspirational songs have been performed or recorded by artists including Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Owl City, Lyle Lovett and Newsboys. For his contribution to contemporary church music, Keith Getty was awarded the "Officer of the Order of the British Empire" by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. In worship services, it is estimated that each year, 40 to 50 million people sing Getty’s song that he co-wrote “In Christ Alone.” The Gettys have performed at such venues as Carnegie Hall, the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, and Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.

Zach and Maggie White, based in Nashville, perform Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Pop using vocals, guitar, violin and mandolin. Zach is a guitar wizard including Bluegrass flatpicking, Country thumb picking and Irish rhythm guitar. Maggie was nominated as Irish fiddler of the year and they have performed in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole Opry, and The Kennedy Center.

Two-time Dove Award nominated artist, singer and songwriter Matt Papa has become a household name on tour and on Marco Island. He is artist-in-residence at Marco Presbyterian Church and brings to his audiences his rich vocals, approachable lyrics and strong faith. Having toured with Keith and Kristyn Getty, world-renowned hymn writer Papa said that they will perform a “mixture of classic hymns and original hymns, with Keith’s Irish band backing.”

This year, during the welcome by City Manager Mike McNees, Marco Island resident Alan Sandlin will be honored for his many years helping to organize the service. In 1998, Sandlin took over the planning committee and as master of ceremonies.

Pastor Gary Goodrich, Marco Presbyterian Church, will lead the prayer of confession and assurance, Pastor Casey Nowlin, The Family Church, will lead the scripture reading and prayer and Pastor Thomas McCulley, New Life Community Church, will lead the closing moments and prayer. Pastors’ Steve Schoof and Scott Kerens, both from Marco Presbyterian Church, will lead the call to worship and give the Easter message, respectively.

“Some fade slowly in retirement and comfort, but our souls are made for more,” said Marco Island resident Pastor Scott Kerens, Marco Presbyterian Church. “Some sleep in the darkness of depression or anxiety, but our souls are made for joy. Some become angry or resentful, but our souls are made for more. Comfort, approval, power, and control can for a time fill small spaces in our soul or delay our senses of the need for God’s friendship. But we were made for more. Our souls are made to be alert to the Creator – to see the sunrise and worship, to hear the child’s laughter and smile, to sing great songs with joy! By faith in the risen Jesus, we can sing the famous song line, ‘Awake, my soul, and sing!’”

If you go

Beach access is north of the Marriott Spa and the public access path north of the Madeira Condominium. The Marco police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.

Additionally, on Good Friday, April 7, multiple local churches are hosting a Good Friday service beginning at 6:30, at the Marco Island Veterans Park amphitheater.

For information on either event, call Marco Presbyterian Church at 239-394-8186.