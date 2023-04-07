Now You Know: Rookery Bay offers ‘forest bathing’ for Earth Day

Will Watts

Correspondent

To celebrate Earth Day, a forest bathing walk will be offered from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22 along the Snail Trail at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

Forest bathing is a slow, guided sensory walk similar to a wellness experience held in nature. Participants use their curiosity and senses to connect with nature and themselves.

Forest bathing has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, and to improve immune function. The guide for the April 22 walk was trained by the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy.

The cost is $50 per person, with a 10 percent discount for Friends of Rookery Bay members, and includes admission to the center. Space is limited.

Registration is open to ages 16 and older at rookerybay.org or by calling 239-530-5972.

MORE3 To Know: NHC plans 7-day forecast cone, hit-run clues sought

AND3 To Do: Marco Spring Jubilee, Naples Easter 100 and Easter Sunrise on Marco

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Bonita Shrimp & Music Fest and the Easter Bunny at Coastland

LoCastro addresses Cruise Club

Marco Cruise Club members welcomed County Commissioner Rick LoCastro to speak at the general membership meeting held at Mackle Park on Marco Island.

LoCastro began with a brief description of his responsibilities for District 1 which include, East Naples, Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri, and Port of the Islands.

LoCastro focused the rest of his presentation on Marco waterways and the impact to our boating community. He spoke about the effects of Ian, the removal of derelict boats in the waterways, “who” is responsible for the hundreds of ATONS (Aids to Navigation), the damages incurred to the Caxambas Marina, and the coordination between Collier County, the city of Marco, the Coast Guard and FWC.

MOREAmazon debuts film inspired by Christian family's harrowing encounter after Marco visit

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Carole’s House – Delicious with a French twist

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

City of Marco Island seeks applicants for Audit Advisory Committee

The City of Marco Island is accepting applications from residents interested in serving on the Audit Advisory Committee. There is one vacancy for a term that will expire June 1, 2027.

Established by City Council in 2020, the Audit Advisory Committee serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council to select the city’s external auditor, and in the evaluation of financial statements, audit results, corrective action plans, and internal accounting controls. Meetings of the Audit Advisory Committee are held 4-6 times a year.

Appointed individuals will be expected to attend meetings, contribute to group discussions, conduct research, and prepare reports, as necessary.

To qualify to serve, individuals must be residents and registered voters of the City of Marco Island. Interested individuals should complete the on-line application, which is located under the “How Do I” tab on the City’s website, cityofmarcoisland.com.

Anyone wishing to submit a paper application may do so at the City Hall Reception Desk, 50 Bald Eagle Drive. Individuals in need of a reasonable accommodations to complete the application should contact the city manager’s office. To be considered for appointment, applications must be received by 5 p.m., Friday, April 28.

Boardwalk repairs done

The repairs of the pedestrian beach access boardwalk located at Winterberry Drive and Collier Blvd are completed and the boardwalk is now open.

The boardwalk was damaged during Hurricane Ian and had several trip hazards, unfastened and loose planks, and beams and posts that were failing.