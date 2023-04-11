3 To Know: NBC-2 sell, Eagle cam adventures

Marco Eagle

1. Waterman Broadcasting announces sale of TV news station NBC-2

A well-known local TV news station will soon have a new owner. As long as regulators approve.

Waterman Broadcasting Corp. announced last week that it has entered into an agreement to sell WBBH-TV, better known as NBC-2, in Fort Myers.

The station has operated for decades, promising its faithful viewers they can “Count on NBC-2” for all their news and weather coverage in Southwest Florida, from Marco Island to Punta Gorda.

The buyer is Hearst Television.

With the transfer of ownership, Hearst would also assume a “programming relationship” with Montclair Communications Inc., owner of WZVN-TV, or ABC7, another long-time news station in Southwest Florida.

In a statement, Steve Pontius, Waterman's executive vice president and general manager, stated: "Southwest Florida viewers have known for decades that they can 'Count on NBC2.' I am confident that Hearst is the best television broadcaster in America to continue that commitment.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The U.S. media conglomerate owns NBC and CW affiliates in Orlando, as well as an ABC affiliate that serves West Palm Beach, and an independent station in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market.

In all, Hearst Television owns and operates 33 television and two radio stations, serving 26 media markets across 39 states, reaching nearly one out of every five households in the U.S. – Laura Layden/Staff

MORENow You Know: United Church donates to youth arts; Caxambas temporarily closing

AND3 To Do: Celebrating owls, tortoises; Art & Soul Nights and Evening on Fifth’

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Sears, Schwartz and Naples Concert Band performs

2. Marco Island facing lawsuit over short-term rentals ordinance

As the Marco Eagle first reported online April 4 and in print April 7, the Florida Association of Realtors filed a 143-page lawsuit against the city of Marco Island claiming that the vacation rental ordinance is illegal.

The ordinance requires single family home rental properties used for less than 30 days at a time to be registered with the city and conform to a series of stringent regulations.

Florida Association of Realtors had lengthy lists in the lawsuit of why they say it is illegal including:

The vacation rental ordinance only applies to single family homes in the residential (RSF) zoning making it an Equal Rights violation.

The noise ordinance is unreasonable when it calls for no noise to be heard within 50 feet during the day and 25 feet at night.

It requires annual fire inspections and exorbitant insurance policies, not required in homes rented for more than 30 days or for homeowners.

The lawsuit states that local governments may not enact ordinances that prohibit vacation rentals or regulate the duration or frequency of these rentals.

The punishment program violates multiple provisions of Florida statutes because it authorizes special magistrates to impose penalties and fines without prior notice of violation or warning provided to the property owner. It does not provide the property owner with the right to correct the alleged violation to avoid penalties.

Read the full story at marconews.com. – Andrea Stetson/Correspondent

MOREOne dead, eight injured in golf cart crash, troopers report

ANDMarco’s 33rd Annual Sunrise Service brings continuity, change and throngs

ALSOACT up: Arts Center Theatre announces 2023-2024 season

3. E21 is back: SWFL Eagle Cam viewers rejoice as Harriet's offspring returns to nest after 5 days

After a chaotic season in Southwest Florida bald eagle news, locals and nature lovers alike can finally let out a sigh of relief.

E21, one of late animal icon Harriet the eagle's offspring, has made its way back to their nest in North Fort Myers after suddenly disappearing from livestream cameras last Friday.

The Southwest Florida Eagle Camera operators confirmed the news Wednesday afternoon, posting a screenshot of when E21 returned home.

"E21 is home," Livestream operators posted. "After nearly 5 days out of camera views, E21 returned to the nest tree right after a food delivery by Dad. Both eaglets are looking healthy and strong."

According to SFEC officials, the recently-fledged eaglet went missing after flying eastward during its second ever flight. Over the course of five days, viewers and long-time fans of the nest flooded comment sections on Southwest Florida Eagle Cam's sites, worried that the beloved bird might follow the same grim fate as its mother who disappeared over two months earlier. – Samantha Neely/Staff