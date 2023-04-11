Now You Know: United Church donates to youth arts; Caxambas temporarily closing

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Missions Committee at the United Church of Marco Island has donated to Marco Island Center for the Art’s “Every Child Deserves Art” program.

The committee voted unanimously at their last meeting to increase their giving to the Marco Island Center for the Arts. Pastor Mark and Missions Committee Chair Michelle Hennessy presented a $10,000 check to Hyla Crane, executive director of the Center for the Arts. This money will go towards their summer youth programs. Summer art programs for children mean more now than ever.

This donation from the missions committee will aid in continuing the effort of Marco Island Center for the Arts producing programs that expand and amplify the Art Center’s mission of bringing art education to the community through youth programs that are available to all children free of charge to remove financial barriers to art exposure. The Art Center has doubled the number of classes offered in the Children’s Summer Art Program to meet the expanding needs of Marco Island and the surrounding community.

To remove a fuel line damaged by the impact of Hurricane Ian, Caxambas Park, located at 909 Collier Court, Marco Island, will be closed from Monday, April 10, through Friday, April 14.

The park will re-open at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 15.

The IAS held their yearly Dale Johnson Memorial Bocce picnic along with the presentation of medals to the winners of this year’s bocce tournament.

Each year members sign up to play each other on Monday afternoons, from January through March for the prestige award at the end of the season. The picnic was catered by Sami's Restaurant and 85 members and guests enjoyed a wonderful hot lunch and Italian music.

For more information on the IAS go to iasmi.org or see us on Facebook, Italian American Society of Marco Island.

