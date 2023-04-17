3 To Know: Free virus testing ends, irrigation restrictions begin

Marco Eagle

1. Free virus testing will fade in May

When the COVID- 19 public health emergency ends in the U.S. next month, you’ll still have access to a multitude of tests but with one big difference: Who pays for them.

For the first time, you may have to pick up some or all of the costs, depending on insurance coverage and whether the tests are done at home or in a doctor’s office.

But there’s still time to get some free tests before the May 11 change, and there could still be free ones available afterward. Some state and local governments may continue to distribute free home tests through clinics, libraries and community centers. And the federal government, for now, is still sending free tests through the U.S. Postal Service to households that haven’t already received two shipments.

COVID-19 vaccines and drugs will remain free because they are not paid for through insurance, but by the federal government. One concern is that uncertainty around testing costs could lead to delays in treatment. – Matthew Perrone/Associated Press

2. Florida mom wins lotto one day after daughter’s last cancer treatment

A Florida woman won a $2million top lottery prize just one day after her daughter celebrated her last cancer treatment, the Florida Lottery said.

Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, won a $2million top prize from the $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword Scratch-Off game and chose a lump-sum payment of $1,645,000, the lottery announced Friday on its website.

The win comes after a huge milestone for the family. Gimblet’s daughter has breast cancer and said her mother took out her life savings to take care of her.

“The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer,” her daughter said. “I’m just so happy for her!”

Gimblet bought her ticket at Beverage Castle, a convenience store in Lakeland about 40 miles east of Tampa. – Saleen Martin/USA Today

3. Marco Island: Irrigation restrictions in effect

The City of Marco Island is imposing water irrigation restrictions on the community.

The new rules reduce irrigation from three days a week to two.

Properties with odd-numbered addresses will now be allowed to irrigate from 12:01 a.m. until 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. Even-numbered addresses will be able to irrigate on Thursday and Sunday.

Information: cityofmaarcoisland.com.