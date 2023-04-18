Now You Know: Historical Society receives grant for historic sculpture conservation

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) recently announced that it has received a $3,000 grant from the Marco Island Community Fund of the Collier Community Foundation. The grant funds will underwrite the restoration of the historic Gulls Sculpture that was damaged by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The bronze sculpture by Miami sculptor Rolfe Nyberg (1927-2005) depicts gulls in flight. It was commissioned in 1965 by the Deltona Corporation for their Marco Island sales office building — the year the Mackle Brothers’ Marco Island community opened. The soaring gulls were mounted on the building’s large entrance monument and, according to Deltona Corporation promotional material, symbolized the island’s romantic natural beauty.

When the Marco Island Library was competed in 1988, the sculpture was moved to the library grounds where it remained until it fell during Hurricane Irma. With the library’s permission, MIHS collected the sculpture after the hurricane to protect it from scrap collectors. In October 2022, the sculpture’s ownership was transferred to MIHS. The plan is to eventually incorporate the restored sculpture into the Marco Island Historical Museum’s permanent exhibit, Modern Marco Island, that covers the period from the 1960s when the Mackle brothers began developing the island to today.

According to MIHS CEO Pat Rutledge, “For many of the countless thousands who discovered Marco Island during the Deltona Era, driving past the soaring sea gulls at the Deltona sales center’s entrance marked the start of their history with Marco Island. This makes the historical value of this piece even more exceptional. The Marco Island Historical Society is very grateful to the Collier Community Foundation Marco Island Fund for this generous grant that allows us to restore this important piece of Marco Island History.”

YMCA of Collier County at the Florida legislative session

On March 6, the Florida Legislature began its 60-day legislative session. The next day, officials representing YMCA of Collier County were there to advocate for two very important programs.

Cindy Love-Abounader, President and CEO of the YMCA of Collier County, scheduled meetings with the president of the senate, Kathleen Passidomo, and Representative Bob Rommel, among other state officials.

Love-Abounader started the conversation asking for their support for the Y’s “Safety Around Water” program and the “Y-Reads After School Literacy” program.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that drowning is the top cause of death for children ages 1-4 in the state of Florida,” said Love-Abounader. “And our very successful Y-Reads After School Literacy” program has a 93 percent success rate, improving the reading skills of students in grades 1-3 who were below grade level in reading proficiency prior to entering the program. This program is a collaboration with the Collier County Public Schools and takes place at 3 Title I schools.”

Following the meeting with Representative Rommel, the YMCA team travelled to the office of the senate’s president, Senator Kathleen Passidomo, where arrangements were made for a lengthy meeting with her legislative aide.

In between sessions, the team networked with leaders of successful and innovative programs throughout the state, including members of the YMCA State Alliance, and high-level decision- makers.

The advocacy team returned to Collier County two days later. The Legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on May 5. hortly thereafter, the YMCA will be notified if the requested financial support was included in the approved budget and if the Governor accepted the approved budget.

Celebrate Arbor Day at Leigh Plummer Park

The Beautification Advisory Committee of Marco Island will be celebrating Arbor Day!

The group will be planting a tree at the Leigh Plummer Park at 9 a.m., April 21.

Learn about Arbor Day, enjoy the Charter Middle School Band, meet neighbors and city officials.

Refreshments will be served

Arts Center Theatre concludes its inaugural season with ‘The Foreigner’

Set inside a fishing lodge in rural Georgia, “The Foreigner” opens with two Englishmen, Froggy and Charlie, arriving as guests. To discourage interaction with the other inhabitants, Froggy claims that Charlie is a "foreigner" from an exotic country and does not speak English.

Under the assumption that he cannot understand them, the other guests quickly begin revealing their secrets, and attempting to engage Charlie in supremely awkward "conversations" as he becomes the center of attention.

“The Foreigner” received two Obie Awards and two Outer Critics Circle Awards as Best New American Play and Best Off-Broadway Production.

The production is directed by Bonnie Knapp, who has been acting and directing for over thirty years. She most recently directed “Beer for Breakfast” at the Studio Players and Good People for the Marco Players.

The cast includes Daniel Cancio as Charlie Baker, the “foreigner” of the play’s title. Morgan Perdue plays the sympathetic debutante Catherine Simms, who finds herself confiding in her “exotic” new friend. The kind-hearted fishing lodge owner Betty Meeks is played by Cindy J Rea. .Charlie’s friend and confidante, exuberant Staff Sergeant “Froggy” LeSueur, will be played by Jay Terzis. Kenneth Howard plays Ellard Simms, Catherine’s younger brother. Catherine’s fiancée, the Rev. David Marshall Lee, will be played by Will Connors. Alex Costello plays Owen Musser, the dangerous county property inspector.

The show is Wednesday through Saturdays (7:30 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m. matinees), April 19 through May 7 at the Arts Center Theatre Performances, 1089 N. Collier Blvd., Marco Island.

For tickets for The Foreigner visit marcoislandart.org or call 239-394-4221.