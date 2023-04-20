3 To Know: Manatee Middle teacher under investigation, more

Marco Eagle

1. Collier middle school teacher under investigation for Confederate History Month video

A Collier County middle school teacher is under investigation after showing an unauthorized Confederate History Month video during the morning announcements on April 12.

The Collier County School District would not provide the name of the Manatee Middle School teacher and whether or not the teacher was placed on leave during the investigation.

"As practice, we do not discuss employee matters during an investigation," District Spokesman Chadwick Oliver said in an email.

MORENow You Know: Historical Society receives grant for historic sculpture conservation

AND3 To Do: ‘Paranormal Cirque,’ ‘The Foreigner,’ more

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: 'The Piano Lesson,' Ehnes String Quartet, more

"It should be noted that Confederate History Month is not included within Collier County Public Schools’ curriculum guides and instructional materials," the district said in an emailed statement Monday. "This video was neither sanctioned nor approved by the District and is no longer accessible."

The video, which was created and narrated by the faculty member, was widely shared on TikTok by the account Chasing Oz, which labels themselves as a political commentator from Port Orange. The video currently has 229.8 thousand views.

Florida is one of seven states that recognizes Confederate History Month and it is one of three confederate holidays the state celebrates. – Nikki Ross/Staff

2. Former Collier schools employee faces charges after school funds go missing

A former Collier County Public Schools employee faces several charges after an investigation found she stole thousands of dollars from an elementary school.

Cecilia Andrea Hernandez, 50, of Naples, is charged with grand theft and trespassing.

The theft occurred while Hernandez worked as the office manager at Sabal Palm Elementary School, 4095 18th Ave. N.E. The school district terminated her employment for cause on May 25, 2022, Chadwick Oliver, spokesperson for Collier County schools, wrote in a statement.

School officials were investigating a budget discrepancy when they discovered more than $4,500 raised during the school's 2021 book fair was missing, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

When school officials questioned Hernandez about the missing book fair money, she told them she planned on depositing it later in the day. When they asked her to produce the money, she told them it was spread out in different places, including her personal bank account.

School officials then contacted the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office's investigation found Hernandez stole $8,114.45 in school funds between October 2021 and May 2022.

The investigation found Hernandez returned to the school the night she had been placed on administrative leave while the school district conducted its internal investigation.

She posted a $7,000 bond and was released Friday, records indicate.

Hernandez is next due in court May 8 for her arraignment. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

3. Naples man, 51, sentenced to 25 years in federal prison on child sex crime charges

A Naples man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for child sex crimes.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Barber sentenced Jeffrey Holcombe, 51, of Naples, for producing images and videos that depict child sexual abuse.

Holcombe was sentenced in Fort Myers.

MOREBookworm: ‘Silver Alert’ – A fast read with a great story-line

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Finding Paradise – and grouper – on a Wednesday

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

Barber also sentenced Holcombe to 25 years of supervised release and ordered him to register as a sex offender. This sentence will run concurrent to a remaining term of imprisonment imposed in January 2022, by a U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale in a separate case. Holcombe had entered a plea Jan. 23.

Court documents indicate that between at least July 18, 2020, and March 3, 2021, Holcombe produced images and videos of his sexual abuse of a minor. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff