Now You Know: Feeding Southwest Florida

The League Club of Naples has awarded Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, a food pantry operated from Marco Island, with a $25,000 grant.

“I feel like we have really come so far,” said Executive Director Amanda Nelson, “being affiliated with The League Club means a great deal to all of us and those in our community. We are truly grateful for their support.”

This is the first year that Our Daily Bread has received a grant from The League Club. It was awarded during the annual Briefcase Breakfast on April 14.

The grant is to purchase food. Last year this organization fed 195,000 guests and is expecting to increase to 225,000 in 2023.

Since their inception in 2016, Our Daily Bread has been feeding the food insecure on Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and parts of Naples.

“The heart and soul of The League Club is our Community Involvement Committee,” said Denise Hadley, The League Club President.

“For over 3 decades The League Club has addressed critical needs of at-risk adults and children in the areas of food scarcity, shelter, education, and the arts through grants to nonprofit agencies in Collier and Lee counties.”

According to a press release, The League Club has supported 182 agencies over the 36 years they have been giving out grants totaling over $6.5 million dollars. These monies are raised from the League Clubs Annual Fundraiser, Naples Tables, held every spring.

Happy Hour for Hope is April 25

Marco Island Meals of Hope’s first 2023 “Happy Hour for Hope” will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 25, at the Marco Island Brewery in Marco Island Towne Center.

“Marco Island Brewery is a big supporter of Meals of Hope,” said Bill Morris, chairman of Meals of Hope. “They are hosting this event to give back to our community and will be providing appetizers as donation. Everybody knows how good their food is.”

“Our Happy Hours are a great time to socialize and help us raise funds,” said Morris. “They are crucial to our success. I hope to see a great turnout.”

Admission: $20. Live entertainment will be provided by Jersey John, Entertainer, DJ and Karaoke.

Happy Hours for Hope are fundraisers for Marco Island’s Meals of Hope. The admission fee helps the organization buy food for its packaging event in November. Happy Hours for Hope raise about $8,000 each year. The packaging event in November has a budget of $60,000.00.

“These events are an important part of our funding, but we still need a huge amount in donations,” said Morris.

This event will be staffed by volunteers from Marco Island Noontime Rotary. Marco Meals of Hope is a joint effort of Kiwanis, Noontime Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs. It is a hands-on approach to combating hunger in our community.

Volunteers work year-round raising funds for its packaging event at Marco Island Charter Middle School. Last year, volunteers packed over 200,000 meals for distribution through the Meals of Hope distribution network.

This year’s packaging event is tentatively scheduled on Nov. 18.

For more information concerning Marco Island Meals of Hope please visit mohmi.org.

Farmers market countdown

The Marco Island Farmers Market continues from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., Wednesdays, with the last one being May 10.

The Rookery Bay Farmers Market continues from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Sundays, with the last one being May 28.

The farmers market features fresh produce, local cottage foods and bakeries, gourmet international cuisine, arts, craft, music and more.