Now You Know: Foundation’s Rib Cook-off makes bold, spicy return

The Marco Police Foundation will host the 2023 Rib Cook-off this month at the Marco Island Brewery, the first since the pandemic.

The event is from noon until 5 p.m., Saturday, April 29. Entering the contest for the best barbecue ribs will be teams from Island Country Club, Cheney Brothers, Captain Joshua Skinner and the Police Foundation.

According to a press release, those attending the event will receive a chicken and rib dinner compliments of the Brewery. Musical entertainment will be provided by Josh Farris.

“With the end of the pandemic, it’s great that we will be able to bring back the foundation’s annual rib cook-off,” said Marco Police Foundation President Michael Hook. “This is sure to be a great day with proceeds going towards the continuing education of our community’s police officers and their families.”

Rib judging will begin at 3 p.m. and the drawings for raffle items and the 50/50 will take place at 4. Tickets are $30 per person and can be obtained from event co-chairs Ron Myers at 330-388-3024 or and Al Benarroch at 239-253-3669.

The Marco Island Police Foundation is a community-based, nonpolitical, civic-minded, charitable organization that works closely with the Marco Island Police Department in encouraging and promoting citizen participation in maintaining community safety. The foundation honors our police officers through special recognition programs, works to assist our officers and their children with their continuing education, and helps our community meet other challenges.

Return to Paradise campaign update

On April 18, special guests from local government, convention and visitors bureau and the Collier Community Foundation gathered at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort for the culmination of the resort’s Return to Paradise Campaign.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole late last year, the effort was launched to entice visitors back to the island and show that the community was ready and waiting for guests.

“I have tremendous gratitude and respect for the important work that the Collier Community Foundation does for our local region,” said Sharon Lockwood, general manager, JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort. “I am also grateful that we are able to support their endeavors and that our commitment to create positive impact in the community as part of our Serve 360 initiative is a part of who we are as a company. As a destination that heavily relies on tourism, we are honored to be able to play a role in bringing guests back to the county to help our valued team members and neighbors return to work.”

The program featured various incentives and packages for travelers and locals alike to come and enjoy all the resort had to offer and showcase that tourism was thriving in the wake of the storms.

“This contribution is yet another testament to how vital tourism is to the quality of life in Collier County and how the power of travel can be used as a force for good right here in our community,” said Paul Beirnes, executive director Naples, Marco Island, Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“This generous relief effort by the JW shows how closely they are woven into the fiber of this community and highlights their care and concern for the people who call it home.”

A portion of the proceeds from various experiences across spa, golf, culinary and event sales were donated to the Collier Community Foundation’s Collier Comes Together Hurricane Fund. Thanks to the resort’s commitment, a grand total of $110,582.79 was collected and given to the fund creating an impressive positive impact for a variety of different local organizations.