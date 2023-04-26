Vacation rental ordinance – Third lawsuit filed against Marco Island

Andrea Stetson

Correspondent

A third lawsuit has been filed against the city of Marco Island for its new vacation rental ordinance. Horizons Rentals, Marco Island’s oldest real estate rental firm, became the latest to file a legal action. Paul Tateo, president of Horizons Rentals, could not comment much, but did make this statement.

“A slim majority of Marco Island voters exercising their rights under the city charter brought forth a rental ordinance affecting home rentals via referendum. The Marco City Council adopted a revised version of the referendum ordinance after hearing from various parties at public hearings, including the city’s own attorney, who cautioned that numerous provisions of the referendum ordinance had dubious legal standing, could be problematic, and likely conflicted with existing state law,” Tateo stated.

Horizon Rentals wants a judge to decide whether the ordinance adheres to state law.

“This legal action is the most expedient way to get clarity on those conflicts the city attorney cautioned about,” Tateo’s statement added. “Horizons Rentals expects this request for court interpretation will reduce conflict in the ordinance as well as provide direction for the City and rental registration process.”

The ordinance sparking these lawsuits requires single family home rental properties used for less than 30 days at a time to be registered with the city and conform to a series of stringent regulations.

This latest lawsuit comes just days after attorney David DiPietro of DiPietro Partners, who represents some Marco Island homeowners, filed an amended complaint for injunctive relief as well as monetary damages challenging the ordinance.

“The ordinance unlawfully strips all Marco Island homeowners of the right to rent their homes for less than 30 days at a time unless they comply with this illegal new law which exceeds the city’s authority,” DiPietro said. “It tramples on homeowners’ rights. Fundamental rights are not subject to votes in a local election. They are not subject to mob rule or tyranny by a majority. The law protects the minority just as much as the majority. There is no question that the city acted in a reckless way in passing this ordinance. We are certain that a circuit court judge will stop the city from implementing this ordinance.”

This lawsuit asserts that the City of Marco overstepped its authority when it passed the ordinance. It states that the ordinance is in conflict with multiple sections of Florida Statutes and violates property owner’s constitutional due process rights.

“It violates the property owners’ constitutionally protected right to privacy by restricting you to two persons per bedroom, so parents who need to care for their newborns and infants can’t be with them in the same bedroom,” DiPietro said. “It implements a scheme designed to keep certain people out including large multi-generational families who like to visit Marco Island.”

These two lawsuits follow one filed in March by the Florida Association of Realtors who created a 143-page lawsuit against the City of Marco Island claiming that the ordinance is illegal. They included long lists of things they say are unlawful including, a noise ordinance that calls for no sound to be heard within 50 feet of the home during the day and 25 feet at night, that it applies only to single family homes in an RSF zoning area, that it has high insurance fees, requires annual fire inspections, enacts high penalties and more.

“In recent years, a number of Florida cities and counties have adopted ordinances that dissuade, limit or prevent the ability of private property owners to exercise their right to rent their properties on a short-term basis,” stated Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant, shortly after filing the lawsuit. “The Marco Island City Council has recently adopted one such ordinance, despite warnings that it violates the law.”

In August Marco voters approved the ordinance, 56.9 percent to 43.1 percent, prompting City Council members to adopt it later in the year. But even as they adopted the ordinance, in a 4-3 vote, council members said it was ripe for lawsuits. The city attorney had even filed a document with 19 possible legal problems in the ordinance.

City Council chairman Greg Foley says the city has been served with two of the lawsuits, and he is aware of the third.

“Next we would have a meeting with all the council members about how to best handle the situation,” Foley explained.

The Shade meeting would not be open to the public but would be transcribed for future release. Foley said council members are closely watching legislation that is pending in Tallahassee that would cap fees that could be charged for rental registration ordinances.

“It could be 100 or 200 bucks, but ours would be a lot higher,” Foley said. “I don’t know how it is going to turn out. It would make it massively more difficult to do all the things the ordinance does. We would have to see what we could do with the amount we would be allowed to charge.”

Foley said council members will also look at whether their city attorney Alan Gabriel can represent them in the lawsuits, since he is quoted in the suits and his letter with 19 possible deficiencies in the ordinance is part of the evidence.

Foley, like the other council members, say they knew the lawsuits were coming.

“It is not a surprise,” Foley said. “The realtor association and the pro rental crowd have always said they intended to sue, so I am not surprised at all.”

Councilman Jared Grifoni says it’s sad that the taxpayers are now paying the price.

“You had a significantly flawed ordinance and people voted for something they thought was one thing and it turned out to be a monster,” Grifoni said. “Many of us tried to warn citizens and the consequences that would come from it, that this is what will happen, and it has.

Grifoni believes most voters did not know about all the restrictions when they voted and just thought it was a rental registration ordinance.

“You had people voting for something they thought was reasonable and it is not, and now it will cost the people money for these three lawsuits and it is not right,” he concluded.

TIMELINE

February 2022 – Take Back Marco Political Action Group sends Marco Island City Clerk an affidavit for a committee in support of a referendum petition that would place the vacation rental ordinance on the ballot

May 2022 - Collier County supervisor of elections Jennifer Edwards certified that Take Back Marco had enough petition signatures from voters to place the item on the August 23 ballot.

May 2022 – City attorney Alan Gabriel sends city council a memo detailing 19 areas of concern. He advised that enacting the ordinance risked violation the equal protection clause of the US constitution and numerous Florida Statures.

August 2022 – Voters on Marco Island approve the Vacation Rental Ordinance, 56.9% to 43.1 %

December 2022 – Marco Island City Council votes 4-3 to adopt the ordinance.

March 2023 – Florida Realtors files a lawsuit claiming the ordinance is illegal

April 2023 – Attorney David DiPietro of Di Pietro Partners filed an amended complaint for injunctive relief as well as monetary damages challenging the ordinance.

April 2023 – Horizons Rentals files a lawsuit.