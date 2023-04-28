Now You Know: Center for the Arts receives another ‘Every Child Deserves Art’ grant, more

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Center for the Arts recently announce it has received a $10,000 grant from the Collier Community Foundation. These funds will support the “Every Child Deserves Art” Program Expansion. This grant for Marco Island Center for the Arts will aid in the expansion of the quantity and variety of programs available to children in both visual and performing arts.

Earlier this month, the Missions Committee at the United Church of Marco Island donated to the same program. Pastor Mark and Missions Committee Chair Michelle Hennessy presented a $10,000 check to Hyla Crane, executive director of the Center for the Arts.

“Every Child Deserves Art” program at Marco Island Center for the Arts encompasses the “Children’s Summer Program,” which has expanded to offer 25 classes for 2023 more than doubling the number of workshops from 2022, as well as the fall “Young Artists Academy” that offers visual arts for middle and high school aged attendees. Both the summer and fall programs are completely free of charge for all participants.

The “Every Child Deserves Art” program expanded to outreach in under-served communities through art bag distributions in 2022 in partnership with the mobile food pantry. The program will bring broader inclusion and participation through increasing the number of distributions in 2023.

“All Children Deserve Art Program Expansion continues to address the need for quality art education for young people on Marco and the surrounding areas,” said Hyla Crane, Executive Director of Marco Island Center for the Arts, “ There is a need to provide out-of-school time arts programs. FREE OF CHARGE programs ensure that all youth can experience the benefits of art. For children who cannot come to the Art Center, free bags of art supplies and project instructions are delivered with support from the Our Daily Bread Mobile Food Pantry. The arts build skills that are vital for life.”

The Collier Community Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. Selected organizations receive grant dollars from the Community Impact Fund. This Fund is made up of donors who believe in the Community Foundation’s ability to identify and grant to the most community’s most current needs.

March traffic for RSW

During March, 1,166,442 passengers traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers. This was a decrease of 23 percent compared to March 2022.

The traffic leader in March was Delta with 229,477 passengers. Rounding out the top five airlines were Southwest (221,453), United (171,227), American (147,124) and JetBlue (113,530).

Southwest Florida International Airport had 9,324 aircraft operations, a decrease of 23 percent compared to March 2022. Page Field saw 19,299 operations, which was a 37 percent increase compared to March 2022, and a new monthly record.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

Jones joins the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently welcomed Julianne Jones into the Rotary family.

Julianne Jones’s love of the water began in 4th grade when her family moved from the city to the shore at Niantick, CT. She also loved visiting the home base of the Lumbee Tribe in North Carolina as her father is America Indian and learning this family history was a highlight growing up.

Another early passion for Jones was soccer which eventually led to a college soccer scholarship and today coaching the middle school soccer team.

Jones is taking Biblical studies and working on a psychology degree from Colorado Christian University while she pursues her marketing career with clients including JW Marriott, The Wellness Company, Melaleuca.

In addition, she is a professional make-up artist. Jones is a perpetual learner. But #1 in her life is being a mom to her daughters. Next on her priority list is serving others which she is faithfully teaching her daughters as well.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200 or linda@marcorealtysource.com.

