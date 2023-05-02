Now You Know: Samantha Natalie to perform at Marco Center for the Arts Musical Interludes

Will Watts

Correspondent

Marco Island Center for the Arts’ Musical Interludes series welcomes Samantha Natalie, a singer/songwriter from Miami Beach, to close the season.

Natalie is a graduate of University of Miami Frost School of Music, where she majored in jazz vocal performance, but was able to perform in many different ensembles besides jazz; genres ranged from Rock to Salsa, to Brazillian music.

Natalie will perform as part of Art Center involvement with Arte Viva (Collier County-wide Celebration of Hispanic Arts and Culture) Musical Interludes with a Latin twist.

“I’ve been writing original music for most of my life, and every song says something different about my journey to where I am now,” she said “These songs are my release, my therapy, and my one true love.”

Musical Interludes with Samantha Natalie takes place at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, in the Lauritzen Gallery of Marco Island Center for the Arts.

Tickets are $25 for members of the Marco Island Center for the Arts and $30 for non-members.

For tickets to this performance call the Art Center at 239-394-4221 or visit marcoislandart.org/events-calendar/.

Books for kids

Books for Collier Kids (BCK), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a steady stream of new books to children in low-income families throughout Collier County, was awarded a $5,000 grant from the Marco Island Fund of the Collier Community Foundation to provide new books for students Tommie Barfield Elementary School, Marco Island.

“We’re grateful to the Marco Island Fund of the Collier Community Foundation for ensuring all kindergarten through 2nd grade students at Tommie Barfield Elementary have access to books in the home,” explains BCK Chair Sallie Williams. “Books that they can read, share, cherish; books that help them succeed in school and life.”

“Books inspire a child’s ability to understand how words play together and they ignite the spark for imagination. Both are critical to success,” said Allyson Richards, chair of the Marco Island Fund of the Collier Community Foundation.

The fund has awarded over $140,000 to Marco Island nonprofits since its inception.

To learn more about Books for Collier Kids, visit BooksforCollierKids.org.

MIA senior wins $2,500 PEO scholarship

Marco Island Academy senior Kathryn Barry has been awarded a $2,500 STAR Scholarship by PEO International. The organization’s Marco Island chapter recommended Barry for the award.

STAR Scholarships are awarded to graduating senior girls who are going on to post-secondary studies within the next year.

Successful candidates are clear leaders with excellent academic records who engage in extracurricular activities, have a heart for community service and possess qualities and skills that will lead them to success in their chosen path.

Barry will attend Rice University in Houston where she will major in biochemistry and participate in undergraduate research at the adjacent Texas Medical Center. Her post-graduate plans are to earn a dual M.D./Ph.D. and pursue a career in immunological research.