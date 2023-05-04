3 To Know: Mother of accused puppy killer hopes to clear son's name, more

Marco Eagle

1. Mother of accused puppy killer hopes recent depositions will point to son’s innocence

Nearly nine months after a Naples family was upended with an arrest for beating a puppy to death, the man’s mother says they have hope their good names will be restored.

Recent depositions in the case accusing Robert Garon, 23, of fatally beating his beloved puppy Buzz Lightyear seem to shift blame, said his mother, Suzanne Garon, also of Naples, citing lost jobs.

“The stress is just chronic, ongoing cancer,” Suzanne Garon, citing lost jobs, receiving threats, hospital visits because of stress and lost family time. “I would say that we all have to live with it. It’s taken a huge toll on all of us emotionally.”

Some of the worst is the public's perception of the arrest. An anonymous mailed threat addressed Robert Garon, wishing death and destruction on him and his family.

“We will state this to you, you will never rest easy again,” the letter collected by Suzanne Garon reads. “We are making it our mission, it will end up excruciatingly awful for you, to make sure that the only words that you hear, in your last breaths, are the words ‘Buzz Lightyear.’ ”

“The depositions were extremely encouraging for us because they confirmed what we’ve known from day one,” Suzanne Garon said of the other two men who had contact with the dog. The Naples Daily News is not naming the men identified in the depositions.

Suzanne Garon says she hopes jurors will exonerate her son during the July trial.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance arrested Garon on Aug. 11, 2022 and charged him with the late July slaying of his 5-month-old puppy.

The investigation showed Robert Garon and his girlfriend Buzz to the Emergency Pet Hospital where they were unable to provide hospital staff with an explanation for the puppy’s injuries, officials said. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

2. Pay raise makes budget for state workers in Florida; but union bill sparks fears

House and Senate leaders on Monday finished working out details of a $116 billion state budget spending plan that includes a 5% pay raise for state workers.

The House accepted the Senate plan to spend $389 million to boost the average pay for 97,000 workers in the state personnel system by about $2,300 annually, and to spend another $108 million to reward select employees and recruit new ones.

With inflation rising and a workforce shortage in a post-COVID economy, lawmakers are trying to make state employment more attractive.

There are currently 16,000 vacancies in state government agencies.

To lure workers to the state, lawmakers have been boosting the bottom line on paychecks. This is the second year in a row, and the third in the past four, when workers received raises.

They got just two stand-alone raises in the previous 12 years.

Vicki Hall, AFSCME Florida President, said the recent raises are, “long overdue and much needed.”

Florida has the smallest and least expensive state government workforce with 84 employees per 10,000 residents when the national average is 171. – James Call/Staff

3. Trial for East Naples man accused in Capitol mob to resume May 11, restrictions adjusted

The trial for an East Naples man accused in the Capitol insurrection has entered a brief pause with some adjustments and is set to resume May 11.

The trial for Christopher Worrell, 52, took a break because of U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth's scheduling, a spokesperson said.

Lamberth on April 28 approved a motion that sought to modify conditions of Worrell’s release. His home detention condition was also revoked, although Lamberth has set a curfew between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Worrell continues to be subject to electronic location monitoring in Florida until he returns to Washington, D.C.

Lamberth also OK’d Worrell's request to return to Florida and then back to Washington, D.C., by car.

The bench trial for Worrell began Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

Court records have revealed that prosecutors may exhibit hundreds of documents including maps, clothing, FBI photos and videos during the trial. The list includes 346 items.

Worrell is a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, a far-right, neo-fascist group that advocates for and participates in politically motivated violent events.

Worrell is accused of attacking police officers with pepper spray gel during the Jan. 6 incident.

Worrell pleaded not guilty to 19 counts linked to the incident. –Tomas Rodriguez/Staff