Now You Know: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit opens May 9

Will Watts

Correspondent

The Marco Island Historical Society presents a new exhibit, “Queen of Marco and the Creation of Collier County,” at the Marco Island Historical Museum, May 9 through Aug. 5. The exhibit is part of Collier County’s centennial celebration.

There will be an opening reception from 4:30 until 6 p.m., May 11.

The exhibit explores the role played by Tommie Barfield in creating Collier County. Known by many as the Queen of Marco, she was a staunch lobbyist for Marco Island’s needs when it was still a part of Lee County.

According to the museum, when Barron G. Collier set his sights on creating Collier County and developing the area, he knew he needed Tommie Barfield’s support to achieve his goals. He sent her to Tallahassee to plead his case. The bill passed, creating Collier County in May of 1923.

As a pioneer of Marco Island, Barfield was an entrepreneur, hotelier, postmistress and mother. She later became superintendent of education and is the namesake of Tommie Barfield Elementary on Marco Island. She and her husband James Madison Barfield raised their three daughters and niece in Caxambas on the south part of Marco Island.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

MORENow You Know: Samantha Natalie to perform at Marco Center for the Arts Musical Interludes

AND3 To Know: Mother of accused puppy killer hopes to clear son's name, more

ALSO3 To Do: Collier County at 100, Brandon Robertson Quartet, more

Our Daily Bread receives grant from Marco Island Community Fund

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry recently announced that it has received a $10,000 grant from the Marco Island Community Fund of Collier Community Foundation.

In 2022 76 percent of pantry guests were served on Marco Island, which equaled $889,200 of their food cost. This food was dispersed through their Saturday pantry, mobile outreach at St. Mark’s church, Affordable Landscape, Marco Island Charter Middle School breakfasts and backpack program.

“These funds from the Collier Community Foundation will enable ODBFP to feed local students and seniors who rely on this nutritious food,” said Amanda Nelson, executive director of ODBFP. “We are so very grateful to the loyal support of CCF, and appreciate their continued partnership.”

Winn Dixie selects For the Love of Cats for program

For the Love of Cats, a non-profit rescue organization committed to saving the lives of cats and kittens in our community, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Community Bag Program at the Winn Dixie, Marco Island, for the month of May.

The Winn Dixie Community Bag Program, which launched in February 2019, is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

MORESWFLA To Do List: Paul Arsenault: ‘Reflections,’ Marlon Wayans at Off the Hook, more

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden – Chinese comfort food

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

For the Love of Cats will receive a $1 donation every time the $2.99 reusable Community Bag is purchased at this location now through May 31.

For the Love of Cats will be at the Winn Dixie from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, to help promote the program.

“We are thrilled to be selected again as a beneficiary of this program,” said Jan Rich, executive director of For the Love of Cats. “Our goal is to raise $350 during the month of May and every donation goes toward helping save lives of cats and kittens who need rescue, emergency veterinary services, spay/neuter and pet food for the underserved families in our community.

Learn more about the organization by calling 239-642-8674 or visiting fortheloveofcatsfl.com.

Arts Planet to hold Mother’s Day concert at Rookery Bay

Students and teachers from Arts Planet will perform in a free “Stars and Peers Recital” from 3 until 4 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road in Naples.

A complimentary reception with mimosas, snacks, and raffles will follow. Access to the center and its aquariums, exhibits, trails and art gallery prior to the concert is included.

Registration is required at rookerybay.org/events or call 239-530-5972.