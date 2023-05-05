Ready to serve: New fire station has ceremonial grand opening

Lance Shearer

Correspondent

Marco Island has a new fire station. It stands right where the old Fire Station 50 stood, has the same name, and inside the cavernous apparatus bay, looks a lot like what was there before. But after a 19-month construction period and an outlay of $12.5 million, the new Station 50 is brand new and vastly improved, built to withstand the most intense storms, and ready to host the island’s emergency operations for decades to come.

On Friday morning, April 28, hundreds gathered at Station 50 for its grand opening. City officials, emergency personnel, family members, fire foundation members and well-wishers thronged the building to help celebrate and tour Marco’s newest facility. They listened to remarks from Marco’s Fleet and Facilities Manager Miguel Carballo, City Council Chairman Greg Folley, Craig Bryant of contractor Manhattan Construction, and Fire-Rescue Chief Chris Byrne, plus an invocation from MIFD Division Chief Scott Forey.

But Emily Bowden, 8, daughter of MIFD Capt. Chris Bowden, took the prize for oratory when she led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance. After the speeches, the crowd trooped outside to see the United States flag officially hoisted over the station, and in lieu of a ribbon cutting, the ceremonial “uncoupling of the fire hose,” a firefighters’ tradition, to place the station into service.

MOREParking in Paradise: Solutions discussed by Marco Island City Council

ANDVacay rental rules: Has it made Marco a war zone of noise complaints?

ALSONow You Know: ‘Queen of Marco’ exhibit opens May 9

Folley noted that construction of the renewed structure began with a groundbreaking on Sept. 7, 2021, and “599 days later,” finished under budget and “except for Hurricane Ian, ahead of schedule. We’ve been thoughtful and strategic about how we funded it,” he said, and city taxpayers would not see a tax increase to pay for the project.

According to Carballo, the station was to be paid for with an $8 million bond, $3.3 million from the voter-approved Collier County 1-cent sales tax and a $1.28 million FEMA Hazardous Mitigation Assistance Grant.

“Marco Island is absolutely a first-class city, and we now have a first-class facility,” said Folley.

Byrne gave a verbal tour of the station before attendees got the chance to physically inspect the new building.

“While this building is called Fire Station 50, to those that work here it is a Firehouse, and the house is our home,” he said. “The first floor of the station is known as the living quarters where firefighters are located in an effort to make response times more efficient. The first floor is where the firefighters maintain their physical fitness, maintain equipment, cook their meals, rest, and debrief as a team at the dining room table following a difficult emergency. And of course, a fresh pot of coffee will always be found in the kitchen.”

The station will be a home for the firefighters, but attendees on Friday got to see it before the department actually commences operations there, “before it’s full of boxes.” They plan to move in during the week following the grand opening ceremony, said Byrne, and promised public tours once the firefighters are settled in.

“The Station also houses the City’s Emergency Operations Center on the second floor. From there, City staff will coordinate and manage the operations necessary to respond to and recover from disasters such as hurricanes. The city’s IT Data Center is also located on the second floor placing this critical function within the most fortified building in the city,” said Byrne.

Along with the program for the grand opening, a fact sheet listed data on the building. It is rated for 210 mph winds, contains 338,000 concrete blocks, 1,500 yards of concrete, and 50 tons of rebar, and is built to a flood plain level of 11 feet. Storage tanks hold 6,000 gallons of fuel, with generators and advanced communications equipment making the station self-sufficient and connected.

The MIFD answers 4,100 calls per year, with the vast majority being “rescue” or medical rather than fires. The department has 36 firefighters on staff, l34 of whom are also paramedics, with the others certified as EMTs, or emergency medical technicians.

The MIFD has three fire engines plus the “Tower 50” ladder truck, two high-water rescue trucks, a brush truck, a fireboat, and an all-terrain beach rescue vehicle. Fire-Rescue Station 50 is “the busiest station in the city,” according to the fact sheet.

MOREArt, history – and water: Arsenault show at Rookery Bay ‘covers the waterfront’

ANDVacation rental ordinance – Third lawsuit filed against Marco Island

ALSO‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden – Chinese comfort food

The old station, built in 1992, was worn out, not built to current codes, with a host of issues starting at the roof and working down. As Byrne said at the groundbreaking in 2021, “the station has been reconfigured time and time again. We’re plagued with mold remediation, A/C problems, and termites in the roof trusses.” The station also served as Marco Island’s first city hall.

Byrne paid tribute to his predecessor, retired Fire Chief Mike Murphy, who was present for the grand opening along with his wife Barbara Murphy, who serves as vice president of the Marco Island Fire Foundation, a citizens’ support group for the MIFD.

“It was his vision, his work, his commitment to get it done,” said Byrne of Chief Murphy.

Byrne also thanked the island’s population as a whole, saying “we’re so grateful to the community for coming to join in the celebration.”