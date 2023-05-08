3 To Know: Naples police chief retires, Apple, Google to combat tracking

Naples Daily News

1. Naples police chief announces retirement after more than 14 years on the job

After more than 14 years as police chief in Naples, Tom Weschler has announced his retirement.

His last day on the job is June 30.

In a memo to the city manager, Weschler said his role as chief gave him the "privilege of working shoulder to shoulder with some of the finest sworn and civilian personnel."

"It has been an honor to serve and protect the citizens of this community and to mentor some of the finest officers," he said.

"Throughout it all we stood unified, strong and determined as professionals to keep the citizens of this great city safe," Weschler said.

One of the most rewarding parts of his job, he said, has been the relationships he's built. He formed partnership with organizations such as the Chabad Jewish Center, NAACP and Project Help, a 24-hour crisis hotline.

In his retirement, Weschler said he looks forward to beginning a new chapter with his "beautiful wife," traveling and enjoying time together.

He offered these parting words: "Always take care of each other, be safe and remember that every day is a gift." – Laura Layden/Staff

2. Apple, Google to combat creepy tracking

Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.

The two companies behind the iPhone and the software that powers Android phones submitted a proposal to set standards for combating secret surveillance on Apple’s Air-Tag trackers and similar gadgets. The concept also has the backing of Samsung, which sells the most Android smartphones worldwide, as well as tracking products similar to the AirTag such as Tile, Chipolo and Pebblebee.

The $30 AirTag has become a popular item since its 2021 release, helping users pinpoint the locations of a wide variety of lost property. But stalkers have also deployed AirTags and similar products to shadow former love interests and other people who don’t realize they are being tracked.

3. Plan to use radioactive phosphogypsum in Florida roads heads to DeSantis

The Florida Senatelast week gave final approval to a bill that could be a step toward using phosphogypsum, a byproduct of the phosphate industry, in building roads. Senators voted 34-4 to approve the bill (HB 1191), which passed the House last week. It is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The issue has drawn attention, at least in part, because phosphogypsum includes radioactive elements. It is stored in huge stacks. The bill would allow the Department of Transportation to move forward with demonstration projects that include phosphogypsum in aggregate materials in road construction. The department would conduct a study on the issue.

'Upon a determination of suitability by the department, phosphogypsum from phosphate production may be used as a construction aggregate material in accordance with the conditions of the United States Environmental Protection Agency approval for the use,' the bill says.

Opponents raised questions about potential hazards from using phosphogypsum, including whether it could harm people working on roads and whether it could affect water in aquifers. Senate sponsor Jay Trumbull, R-Panama City, said the study would look at such issues.

The dissenting votes were cast by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, Sen. Rosalind Osgood, D-Fort Lauderdale, Sen. Geraldine Thompson, D-Windermere, and Sen. Victor Torres, D-Orlan do. – News Service of Florida