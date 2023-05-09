Now You Know: East Naples development updates, Audubon on nesting

Will Watts

Correspondent

During one of his latest updates, Collier County Commissioner Rick LoCastro (District 1, which includes East Naples and Marco Island) gave some updates of interest.

East and South Naples overlay plan

“In 2022, we kicked into high gear what had been known for years as the ‘East Naples Redevelopment Plan.’ What was ‘talked about’ for many years finally benefited from aggressive acceleration last year”

On the analysis of the U.S 41 and Collier Blvd stretches in District 1: “It had previously stopped at the U.S. 41/Collier Blvd intersection – but we’ve made sure the analysis also continues further East on U.S. 41 through Port of the Islands. The final plan will net the county a report with specific details establishing much more stringent design and development standards.

“As a citizen I wish we would have had this in hand 10 years ago … that may have prevented the abundance of storage units, auto parts stores and the significant ‘industrial look’ of a big part of that stretch in East and South Naples.”

New traffic signals

Speaking of U.S. 41, at press time LoCastro reported that the long-anticipated traffic signal at the Treviso Bay and Naples Manor intersection was expected to become operation on May 8.

“Stoplight approval and installation falls under the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In the case of Treviso Bay – Lennar Homes, who built that community, was approved by FDOT and should have installed that light years ago. Last year we finally held them accountable and ensured they finalized installation with FDOT at that intersection.”“Not having lights for several blocks from that intersection ... and especially with a large fire station across the street – is mainly why FDOT approved a light at that location multiple years ago.”

LoCastro reports that the area’s next new signal will be at the Shoppes at Fiddler's Creek on U.S. 41, the location of a recently opened Publix on one side, 7Eleven on the other.

“We expect to see initial work begin towards the end of this year or early next.”

Audubon releases report detailing beach nesting successes

Audubon Florida has released its coastal report for 2022.

First and foremost, two late season hurricanes did not affect breeding as they occurred after the season was complete, “though their impacts to both coasts were extreme.” Along with an overview of the nesting season, report highlights an important conservation program in the Tampa Bay region and 10-plus years of the Florida Shorebird Alliance.

The report documents the number of seabird, shorebird, and wading bird chicks fledged at sites where Audubon staff work in four regions: Northwest Florida, Northeast Florida, Tampa Bay, and Southwest Florida.

Audubon’s Coastal team works with partners and volunteers to monitor and protect nests every spring and summer.

“In the Tampa Bay region, staff monitored 35 active rooftop nesting sites,” the report says. “For the first time since 2019, least terns fledged chicks at Big Marco Pass in Southwest Florida – 19 of the region’s 185 least tern chicks, to be exact.”

Audubon has an eye on how storm damage could impact the upcoming 2023 season: in Northeast Florida, worsening erosion caused small islands in Nassau Sound to drop below high tide, and they will likely not build back quickly enough to host nests this year.

Also included in the report is an overview of the Brown Pelican banding project under way in the Tampa Bay region.

“Brown Pelicans are learning to find fish in the same places that anglers do, and they often find themselves tangled in fishing line, causing severe injury and sometimes death. By banding the pelicans they rescue from entanglement, scientists can tell if the same birds are being entangled multiple times, and how they behave after rescue.”

The banding project is also creating data that Audubon’s policy team can use to advocate for changes to the Skyway Fishing Pier regulations. Audubon supporters are also playing a role in this: 778 members signed a petition supporting regulatory changes.

William G. Morris, P.A. receives award

William G. “Bill” Morris, Esq., of Marco Island has been named one of America’s Top Five Percent of Lawyers for 2023. The recognition, certified by The American Registry, includes attorneys with significant mentions in the press, honors by recognized trade groups and acclaimed recognitions by peers and clients.

“It is truly an honor to be included with such a distinguished group of attorneys across the country,” Morris shared when learning of the award. This is the eighth consecutive year Bill has been recognized by The American Registry.

The Law Offices of William G, Morris, P.A. has been providing legal services to Marco Island, Goodland, Isles of Capri and Naples for over 30 years from its offices located at 247 North Collier Boulevard, Suite 202, Marco Island.

Information: wgmorrislaw.com or call 239-642-6020.