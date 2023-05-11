3 To Know: Florida’s COVID statistics mixed, more

Marco Eagle

1. Florida’s COVID statistics mixed after conclusion of global emergency

Although Florida COVID case counts remain elusive because state health officials no longer report them on a weekly basis to the federal government, hospitals continue to show a disease in decline.

The good news came from the World Health Organization, which declared COVID-19 over as a global health emergency.

Florida vaccination rates still among nation’s worst

30.9% — Floridians 65 and older who have gotten the latest booster*

42.9% — Seniors boosted nationwide**

11.6% — Floridians up to date on shots

16.9% — Americans up to date More than 7.5 million infected in Florida, which is more than 1 in 3 residents.

The organization had declared a public health emergency of international concern on Jan. 30, 2020, when only 100 cases were reported and the virus had no official name. – Chris Persaud/Staff

MORENow You Know: East Naples development updates, Audubon on nesting

AND3 To Do: ‘Queen of Marco,’ Mother’s Day concerts

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Stage It! 10-Minute Play Festival, Off the Hook acts, more

2. Golden Gate Estates man charged in fatal shooting found competent to stand trial

A Golden Gate Estates man charged with second-degree murder in a 2021 Collier County homicide was found competent to stand trial.

Court records indicate that Collier Circuit Judge Elizabeth Krier this week approved an evaluation that found Michael Allen Pritchard, 37, competent to stand trial.

Collier County deputies responded to a home on 10th Avenue Northeast in Naples on Dec. 2, 2021, and met with a person in reference to a man previously reported missing by his family.

A witness told detectives that Pritchard confessed to shooting the missing man, who also lived on 10th Avenue Northeast, and buried his body next door.

According to the arrest report, Pritchard confessed to having shot the man “because he caught him masturbating into Pritchard’s girlfriend's underwear.”

Deputies executed a search warrant and found the man's body buried where the witness had said. Pritchard and the victim knew each other, reports indicate.

Pritchard is next due in court June 22 for a case management conference. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff

MOREParking in Paradise: Solutions discussed by Marco Island City Council

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Su’s Garden – Chinese comfort food

ALSOGardening: Summer is just around the corner! Are you ready?

3. Joseph Zieler's cold case trial in double 1990 homicide begins

The delayed trial for the man accused in a double 1990 Cape Coral homicide begins Monday with jury selection, which could take several days.

Joseph Zieler, 61, of North Fort Myers, is accused in the slayings of Lisa Story, 32, and Robin Cornell, 11. He's represented by attorneys Kevin Shirley and Lee Hollander.

Assistant State Attorneys Daniel Feinberg, Stephanie Russell and Abe Thornburg will prosecute the case, while Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning will hear the case.

Story was watching Cornell in Cape Coral. Cornell's mother was at her boyfriend's home May 9, 1990, watching TV when she fell asleep. When she returned home, she discovered the pair had been killed in the apartment.

Cornell's mother found their bodies when she returned the following day and called authorities.

The case went cold for 26 years before authorities caught a break

Zieler was in custody on unrelated charges when he was charged with the killings in November 2016 following a DNA match. – Tomas Rodriguez/Staff