Now You Know: Star chef visits White House (again)

Will Watts

Correspondent

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a White House reception for Eid al-Fitr on May 1, marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful fast from dawn to dusk.

For this occasion, the White House invited some of the most influential Muslims from around the country, including Southwest Florida star-chef Asif Syed.

“Being here for the second time at the Eid al-Fitr reception is very special to me and an extraordinary priviledge,” said Asif. “Witnessing our American-Muslim community come together at the White House for such special cultural occasion is truly remarkable. It was a great honor to be invited and attend this event.”

Asif is the owner and executive chef of 21 Spices.

Benarroch honored in the Congressional record

Yvette Benarroch, Air Force Veteran and candidate for Florida State House in the 81st district, was recently honored by Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart with a Congressional recognition for her lifelong dedication to serving her country and her community.

The ceremony took place on May 4 when Diaz-Balart presented Benarroch with the framed Congressional record.

In his statement, Congressman Diaz-Balart praised Benarroch’s unwavering commitment to her community and her dedication to service.

AJS Realty’s Hamish Williams named CoStar Power Broker

Hamish Williams, senior vice president of sales and leasing at AJS Realty Group, earned the 2022 CoStar Power Broker Award for producing among the highest transaction volumes in Southwest Florida.

Williams, who specializes in health care, office, industrial, retail and hospitality sales and leasing, has nearly three decades of experience in commercial real estate.

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces.

Celebrate with the summer reading program

This year, Collier County Public Library celebrates the joy of reading with the 2023 Summer Reading Program, “All Together Now!”

The summer reading program begins Saturday, June 3, and ends on Saturday, July 29.

Visit any library in Collier County to sign up, read and win prizes.

Collier County Public Library has planned various fun activities throughout the summer. Check the online calendar at CollierLibrary.org/Events for our kick-off events in June and see what each branch has planned.

There’s a reading program for all ages, from early literacy learners and preteens to teens and families.

Participation is easy; just pick up a reading card at any library or at the website, and read books, eBooks, or listen to audiobooks. For more information, call 239-252-7350, visit us online at collierlibrary.org or check us out on Facebook at Facebook.com/colliercountylibrary.

Safe swimming

The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, Monroe, and Okeechobee Counties encourage communities to participate in National Water Safety Month in May. Take precautions to prevent drownings. With pools, lakes, and other surrounding bodies of water in Florida, water safety is critical to prevent drownings.

Children ages 1-4 years are more likely to drown in a home swimming pool than children ages 5-19 years, who are more likely to drown in natural bodies of water, the press release says.

The goal is to keep water activities fun and safe for all as we move into the summer months.

Tips on water safety

Always keep your eyes on children in and around water, including pools and open bodies of water. Actively supervising and giving children your undivided attention when they are in or around water can help prevent drownings.

Never leave a child alone around water.

If your child is missing, check other pools or surrounding bodies of water.

Use barriers around water, including fences, self-closing/self-latching gates, and secure doors with alarms. Barriers help prevent young children from wandering into bodies of water, including lakes, pools, ponds, and more. Have a phone nearby in case you need to call 911 in an emergency.

Tips for swimming at the beach or lake

Swim It: Always swim with a buddy, and when safety flags and signs give it the all-clear to do so.

Shore It: If you have a weakened immune system, a cut on your skin, or don’t have a buddy to swim with, stay on dry land.

Dodge It: If you encounter animals that live near or in the water, stay away. Also, algal blooms like red tide and blue-green algae, which cause skin irritation, burning eyes and throat, and breathing irritations.

For current information on red tide or blue-green algae, visit protectingfloridatogether.gov/. For more information on water safety, visit floridahealth.gov/programs-andservices/prevention/drowning-prevention/index.html.