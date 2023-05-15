3 To Know: 5-foot alligator in Florida stormwater pipe, more

Naples Daily News

1. Crew runs across 5-foot alligator in Florida stormwater pipe

Among the many reasons not to go crawling into storm drains: you might not be alone.

An Oviedo stormwater crew was reminded of that Friday, May 5, when they encountered a five-foot alligator.

Fortunately, they didn't personally run into the creature. The workers were investigating a series of potholes that had appeared on Lockwood Blvd. and they sent a robot down into the murky depths. The robot, a four-wheel camera they use to inspect for underground leaks, cracks or defects, found something else instead: a pair of glowing eyes.

"At first, they thought it was a toad," the City of Oviedo said in its Facebook post.

But then it turned around.

The encounter ended peacefully. "You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation and the alligator meandered off," the post said. – C.A. Bridges/Staff

2. FHP: Man dies after running red light, being hit by sheriff’s SUV

A Naples man died Tuesday when a Lee County Sheriff’s Office SUV hit his SUV as he ran a red light, Florida Highway Patrol reports.

According to troopers, the 23-year-old Naples man driving a Nissan on Miromar Outlet Drive failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Ben Hill Griffin Parkway about 10:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s deputy, a 35-year-old man from Fort Myers, was driving north on Ben Hill Griffin, had a green light when he hit the Nissan on its right side, troopers said.

The Naples man died at the scene.

The deputy was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, troopers reported.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash remains under investigation. – Stacey Henson/Staff

3. Man accused of shooting housemate pleads not guilty

A Fort Myers man accused of firing at a housemate hours after a verbal dispute at the residence claims his innocence. Christopher Thomas Campbell, 33, of the 2400 block of Kent Avenue, pleaded not guilty last week to five counts

He faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; three counts of firing into an occupied dwelling; and one count of criminal mischief.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that Campbell became enraged and threatened the housemate’s life, pointing a rifle toward their face. As the victim ran in fear, Campbell fired between 15 and 20 shots inside the home he was barricaded in, authorities said.

The shooting happened less than 24 hours after deputies responded for a domestic dispute. A female victim had run out of the residence claiming that she was held against her will at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

Jail records indicate Campbell was released from custody April 8 on a $140,000 bond. He’s next due in court June 28 for a case management conference.